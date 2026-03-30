Jannik Sinner in jubilant pose. Keystone

After Indian Wells, world number 2 Jannik Sinner achieves the "Sunshine Double" by winning the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami. The Italian defeated the Czech Jiri Lehecka 6:4, 6:4.

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Regardless of the opponent or the weather - it rained on Sunday - Sinner remains on course. Like Aryna Sabalenka the day before, he struck a double blow by winning the event in Florida as well as the one in California. For the first time since Roger Federer in 2017, a player won the two most important spring tournaments in the USA.

However, the "Sunshine Double" did not live up to its name. The match started late and was then interrupted for around an hour and a half at the start of the second set.

Sinner won the tournament for the second time since 2024. The 24-year-old is not only the first player since Federer nine years ago to win the double. He is also the only player not to lose a single set in both tournaments. The former world number one thus secured his seventh Masters 1000 title, his third in a row after Paris at the end of 2025 and Indian Wells two weeks ago, and has a streak of 34 sets won in tournaments of this category.

Strong server

Sinner's impressive streak is largely based on his serve. According to an analysis by the ATP, the Italian was already the best player on the tour in 2025 in terms of points won on first serve (79.5%) and service games won (92%). In 2026, he even increased these figures to 81 percent and 94 percent respectively, making him one of the elite servers.

On Monday night, he hit ten aces and won 92 percent of points on his first serve. He confidently fended off the three break points against him, all in the fourth game of the match. But he also impressed with his return game: thanks to his ball length, he took the first two service games of the tournament from his opponent, one in each set.

At the age of 24, Lehecka was playing his first final match at this level and was hoping to follow his compatriot Jakub Mensik into the winners' list. Despite the defeat, his strong tournament helps him to achieve a personal best of 14th place in the world rankings.

Still 1190 points short

Sinner, who was unable to take part last year due to a doping ban, collected 1000 points for the world rankings and reduced the gap to Carlos Alcaraz, who was eliminated in the third round, to 1190 points ahead of the clay court season.