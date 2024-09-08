Jannik Sinner wins the US Open. IMAGO/UPI Photo

After the Australian Open, Jannik Sinner also triumphs at the US Open. In the final, the 23-year-old Italian won comfortably 6:3, 6:4, 7:5 against the American surprise man Taylor Fritz.

dpa

Sinner convincingly lived up to his status as the world No. 1, dropping only two sets in the entire tournament. In the final, he was in control at all times against the world number twelve Fritz and after just 2:17 hours used his first match point to win his second Grand Slam title.

JANNIK SINNER IS A TWO-TIME GRAND SLAM CHAMPION!! pic.twitter.com/E5VYumaSz6 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

Sinner only trailed twice in the entire match and responded promptly each time. At 2:3 in the first set, he then won four games in a row. In the second, he made the first and decisive break to make it 6:4. Right at the start of the third set, he made up for a 0:40 deficit with five points in a row. And when Fritz then led 5:3 and served to win the set, Sinner again won four games in a row. Although three years younger than Fritz, he already has more experience in such big matches than the latter.

Sinner clearly superior

Taylor Fritz, who could have been the first American since Andy Roddick 21 years ago to win a Grand Slam tournament in New York, was not unexpectedly inferior in all respects. Sinner was more stable and agile on the ground, the South Tyrolean was more variable and, to make matters worse, his serve - actually Fritz's strongest weapon - did not work as desired, especially in the first set.

Jannik Sinner was the logical winner and the Americans' long wait for a champion continues. As in Australia, he was the first Italian ever to win, consolidating his position at the top of the world rankings. Above all, he also proved that he can put the turmoil surrounding his two positive doping tests in March behind him, also, or perhaps precisely because there was a lot of criticism about the lack of a suspension.

After Mats Wilander (1988), Roger Federer (2004, 2006 and 2007) and Novak Djokovic (2011, 2015 and 2023), Sinner is only the fourth player to win the two hard-court Grand Slams in Melbourne and New York in the same year.

dpa