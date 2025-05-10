Jannik Sinner left nothing to be desired on his return to the tour Keystone

Jannik Sinner makes a successful return to the ATP Tour after a three-month doping ban.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Italian, who started the tournament with a bye, won the 2nd round in Rome against the Argentinian Mariano Navone 6:3, 6:4.

In front of 10,800 spectators at the Foro Italico, the world number one impressed with a solid performance, which resulted in an undisputed victory against the number 99 in the ATP rankings after just under 100 minutes of play. It was Sinner's eighth win in his eighth match this year. He had won the first seven matches in January on his way to the Australian Open title.

In the 3rd round, Sinner will face the Dutchman Jesper de Jong (ATP 93), who advanced to the main draw of an ATP 1000 tournament for the first time as a lucky loser and celebrated two clear victories there.