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ATP Rome Sinner's next victory for the history books

SDA

17.5.2026 - 19:19

Jannik Sinner too good for the competition in Rome too
Jannik Sinner too good for the competition in Rome too
Keystone

Jannik Sinner continues his winning streak. He wins the Italian Open in Rome with a 6:4, 6:4 victory over the Norwegian Casper Ruud in the final.

Keystone-SDA

17.05.2026, 19:19

It was a victory for the history books for the Italian, who is used to success. Jannik Sinner not only won his home tournament, the Italian Open, for the first time, he also completed his Masters 1000 trophy collection at the age of just 24. Sinner has won all Masters 1000 events - i.e. the tournaments in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome, Canada, Cincinnati, Shanghai and Paris - at least once.

Roger Federer never managed that. The Swiss legend never triumphed in Rome. Only Novak Djokovic also won all Masters 1000 tournaments - but the Serb only completed this challenge at the age of 31. Even Rafael Nadal, the clay court king of bad tennis, only managed to win all the major clay tournaments before Roland-Garros (Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome) in the same year once.

In the final against Casper Ruud, Sinner only trailed 0:2 at the start of the match. However, the dominator from Italy immediately equalized to 2:2. With breaks of 5:4 in the first set and 1:0 in the second set, Sinner more than made a preliminary decision before the end of the first hour. After 1:45 hours, Sinner capitalized on his first match point.

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