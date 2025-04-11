Robert Johansson is no longer allowed to jump due to a ban - now he is denouncing the FIS. KEYSTONE

Norway's ski jumpers remained silent for a long time after the suit scandal in Trondheim. Now an Olympic champion is speaking out - and directly attacking the FIS.

The 2018 Olympic champion was suspended even though he was not found to have tampered with his suit at the World Championships in Trondheim.

As a result of the ban, the Norwegian has suffered huge fines and currently has to live off his savings. Show more

Olympic ski jumping champion Robert Johansson has broken his silence following the suit scandal in Trondheim and made serious accusations against the world federation FIS. Together with his lawyer Nicolai Loland Dolva, the athlete spoke out in the Norwegian local newspaper "Gudbrandsdolen Dagningen" about the ban, which also affected him, although no tampering was initially found on his suit.

"We have the feeling that Robert was suspended because he is Norwegian," said Dolva. The Norwegian jumpers were "not treated as individual athletes with their legal interests and individual claims" by the FIS in this case, the lawyer added. The treatment of Johansson in particular was "completely unprecedented, in a negative sense". Suits were confiscated.

Financial losses due to suspension

At the World Championships in Trondheim, manipulated suits worn by Norwegian ski jumpers caused a cheating scandal. The host of the World Championships fitted the suits with a tape that is banned under the regulations and is intended to provide more stability after the jump. The suits were confiscated by the world federation after the World Championships and, according to the world federation, are now to be subjected to a new technical examination. Johansson is complaining about financial losses.

In addition to the two world champions Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang, whose suits were found to have been tampered with, the FIS also banned Robin Pedersen, Kristoffer Sundal and Johansson. After the end of the season, the FIS lifted the provisional bans.

The 35-year-old Johansson is complaining of a huge loss of income due to the ban. He is currently living off his savings, the Norwegian told the local newspaper. According to the FIS, the investigations into the World Cup scandal will continue regardless of the lifting of the bans. The provisional bans of three officials of the Norwegian ski jumping team, including coach Magnus Brevig, also remain in place.

