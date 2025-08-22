Ski jumper naked in front of doctor: "Felt disgusting" - Gallery Criticizes the control by the doctor: Paige Jones. Image: dpa The ski jumper, who has not yet achieved any top rankings in the World Cup, spoke about her experiences in a podcast. Image: dpa Heinz Kuttin has not heard such unease in the German team. Image: dpa Ski jumper naked in front of doctor: "Felt disgusting" - Gallery Criticizes the control by the doctor: Paige Jones. Image: dpa The ski jumper, who has not yet achieved any top rankings in the World Cup, spoke about her experiences in a podcast. Image: dpa Heinz Kuttin has not heard such unease in the German team. Image: dpa

Ski jumpers are measured every year during the so-called body scan. A US athlete wonders about a change in the procedure. The world federation responds to the criticism.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ski jumpers are measured every year during the so-called body scan.

An unpleasant experience for the US American Paige Jones. Because unlike usual, she was examined by a man. And she had to undress completely, not just down to her underwear.

Fis has already reacted to the incident. Show more

Wearing a gray hoodie and large black headphones, Paige Jones sits in a kitchen and talks about her experiences. The previously rather unknown US ski jumper describes the incident objectively and speaks in a calm tone - but the content of her account is causing a stir and has already had consequences for the FIS.

In the podcast "Good Game with Sarah Spain", Jones (22) talks about how she went for a routine examination and body measurement in Courchevel. Two details were different this time: a man instead of a woman examined the American. And Jones - like the other female ski jumpers - had to undress completely and not just down to her underwear as in previous years.

World federation reacts

"The doctor said he worked in a section of gynecology, but we had to strip naked in front of this male doctor," described the 22-year-old. Although the Fis allowed the female athletes to refuse the examination, this was not without consequences. "Then you can't take part in the competition", Jones said in this situation, the ski jumper called this "an illusion of freedom of choice".

The Fis regretted the inconvenience and announced its intention to change the procedure. "The Fis acknowledges this constructive feedback and hereby undertakes to offer female athletes the opportunity to be examined by a female doctor in future," it said in writing in response to a request from the German Press Agency.

It is understood "that the presence of a male doctor can be perceived as unpleasant by female athletes". Jones described what the Fis calls unpleasant more drastically. "It felt so gross and wrong that I had to go to an adult person that I trust and just tell people out there," the athlete said - she therefore opened up to sports reporter Sarah Spain in the podcast.

Body scan as the basis for suits

The 3D body scan was introduced in summer 2023 as an additional control measure against possible manipulation. The scan and the examination carried out beforehand serve as the basis for the suits that the athletes will be allowed to wear in the coming winter and at the summer Grand Prix. This is currently a particularly sensitive issue following the suit scandal at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim this March.

According to the FIS, there were repeated attempts to cheat during the procedure, such as "gluing on prosthesis-like parts", so the world federation further developed the investigation.

During this, athletes now had to undress completely for a short period of time, as Jones explained. "As soon as he said that everything was OK, we put our underwear back on and had the 3D body scan carried out," said the athlete.

National coach: not an issue in our team

The German ski jumpers went through the same procedure before the start of the Summer Grand Prix in France, but obviously felt the process was completely different. "There was a Swiss doctor who explained it really well during the body scan. He did it on the athletes with decency and respect. It wasn't an issue in our team at all," national coach Heinz Kuttin told dpa.

US sport is particularly sensitized to the topic because "doctors are fundamentally distrusted" after the Larry Nassar case, as Jones explained. The US sports doctor had sexually abused over 250 women and girls, including multiple Olympic champion Simone Biles. He got away with it for a long time - it was not until 2018 that he was sentenced in court to a total of up to 175 years in prison.

The Fis showed understanding for the athlete's discomfort. The world federation is committed to fair competition and against fraud and manipulation. "We always pay attention to the safety and well-being of the athletes. This is non-negotiable," said the Fis.

This might also interest you