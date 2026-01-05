Insulting and accusing: ski jumping spat over equipment - Gallery The Slovenian Zajc was disqualified twice at the tour. Image: dpa The Norwegian Strøm was disqualified because of a second sole. Image: dpa Sports Director Hüttel rates the work of the Fis this winter as positive. Image: dpa Insulting and accusing: ski jumping spat over equipment - Gallery The Slovenian Zajc was disqualified twice at the tour. Image: dpa The Norwegian Strøm was disqualified because of a second sole. Image: dpa Sports Director Hüttel rates the work of the Fis this winter as positive. Image: dpa

A suit that is too short, a second sole in the sock, banned wax and sprayed-on penises: There are currently numerous disqualifications in ski jumping. A former tour winner finds clear words.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Four Hills Tournament is being rocked by a wave of disqualifications due to breaches of the rules regarding equipment and material.

The Slovenian Timi Zajc is the focus of criticism and was excluded from further competition after two disqualifications, triggering sharp reactions from former jumper Sven Hannawald and officials.

In addition, large penises are causing discussion: Some athletes are said to be enlarging their genitals with hyaluronic acid to achieve aerodynamic advantages. Show more

Sven Hannawald is fed up, Austria's sports director speaks publicly of manipulation: in the first winter after the suit scandal at the World Championships in Trondheim, the tone among ski jumpers has become much harsher. Mutual accusations and recriminations are making the rounds during the Four Hills Tournament and discussions about inadmissible material are increasing.

The main focus is on Timi Zajc from Slovenia, who actually came second at the start of the tour - and was then disqualified because his jumpsuit was too short. Because the rules officials took Zajc out of the competition again in Garmisch-Partenkirchen for the same offense, he received a red card, which was newly introduced this summer following the scandal in Trondheim. Zajc will have to watch the rest of the tour.

Austria's sports director speaks of "manipulation"

The ski jumping scene is correspondingly angry with the Slovenian. Former Tournament winner Hannawald said on Sport1: "I have two words for it: 'disrespectful and stupid!" That describes exactly what this guy is." Hannawald was particularly annoyed that Zajc made fun of the incident on social media after his first disqualification and wrote that he now wanted to stretch his suit, which was too short.

"I'm really lost for words with examples like that. He generally seems to be very complicated and to live in his own world," criticized Hannawald.

Disqualification due to fluorine

Austria's sports director Mario Stecher was similarly incensed. "It really annoys me to no end. For me, this is absolutely manipulation," said Stecher before the competition in Innsbruck. The Slovenians, on the other hand, were surprised that chief inspector Mathias Hafele suddenly checked the equipment at the top of the hill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and not down in the outrun as usual.

However, Zajc's suit being too short twice is just one of several material issues during the current tour and the already completed women's two-night tour. There was also a second sole inserted into the socks of Norway's Anna Odine Strøm, a suit that was too short for Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud or the skis of Poland's Pawel Wasek, which were suddenly illegally waxed with fluorine.

German team praises better controls

As a result of the Trondheim scandal, the world federation FIS, led by the new inspector Hafele, is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy, examining even more details and giving more detailed reasons for exclusions than before. "The rule is the rule. You can't make exceptions. We don't make exceptions," said Hafele at the start of the tour on the subject of suit length. The FIS is now under particular scrutiny following the deliberate cheating by the Norwegians at the World Championships.

The national federations are also registering this. "We are already observing and evaluating this. I have the feeling that the FIS has it much better under control than the past three years," said German sports director Horst Hüttel. The German team has so far not been affected by disqualifications around the turn of the year.

Norwegians submit certificate retrospectively

The fact that Norwegians have been disqualified again after the incidents in Trondheim is particularly upsetting for some. For example Hannawald, who has been criticizing the lenient sanctions for months and, according to his own statement, does not look at the Norwegians.

The Strøm case left him "stunned", said Hannawald. The 27-year-old had hidden a second sole in her sock while jumping in Garmisch-Partenkirchen - an additional sole is prohibited according to the regulations. Head coach Christian Mayer then explained that Strøm had been suffering from a misalignment of the hip since a fall. However, the federation was late in submitting the necessary certificate for the second sole. The FIS is investigating the case.

Hafele: Disqualifications as an "important signal"

Hannawald, on the other hand, has already passed judgment. "This hiding in the sock is exactly the point again: after that you can come up with all kinds of excuses," said the 51-year-old. He would have advised the Norwegians to be transparent about it and contact the FIS. His conclusion: "So are they trying to screw us all?".

Controller Hafele believes he and his team are on the right track. When asked in an interview with the "Frankfurter Rundschau" newspaper what he thought of the four disqualifications at the New Year's competition, he replied: "At least it's an important signal. The FIS must ensure that the rules are adhered to. If they only hand out warnings, then it's just another game. Nobody needs that."

Penis turmoil at the Four Hills Tournament

Various media report that cheating is also taking place when it comes to the size of the penises. Are these just rumors or the naked truth? In any case, "Bild" writes that "after the suit cheating, a penis-gate is shaking up ski jumping".

What's behind it? From an aerodynamic point of view, a large penis is said to have aerodynamic advantages. Before the season, all ski jumpers were measured with a 3D scanner to determine their crotch measurement, which is based on the lowest point in the genital area. The value determined is then used as the basis for the suit for the season.

In simple terms, this results in the following rat's tail: bigger penis, more fabric, more suit area, more buoyancy in the air. To increase the size of their best piece, some athletes would inject hyaluronic acid, which is said to lead to a temporary thickening of the penis.

From the archive