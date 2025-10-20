Eva Pinkelnig tore her cruciate ligament during a summer competition on the Olympic ski jump. IMAGO/Action Plus

Ski jumper Eva Pinkelnig tore her cruciate ligament around a month ago. Now the Austrian has sharply criticized the FIS and speaks of negligent treatment of the athletes.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Austrian ski jumper Eva Pinkelnig suffered a serious injury during a summer competition on the Olympic ski jump in Pedrazzo.

Around a month after her fall, the 37-year-old made strong accusations against the International Ski Federation FIS: "I feel like a guinea pig."

Pinkelnig will miss the rest of the season and therefore also the 2026 Olympic Games due to her serious injury. Show more

Ski jumper Eva Pinkelnig suffered a serious injury in mid-September. At the Summer Grand Prix in Predazzo, Italy - the ski jump where the 2026 Olympics will take place - the 37-year-old crashed on landing and suffered a torn cruciate ligament, a torn inner and outer meniscus and cartilage damage. Her season is over and her Olympic dream is over.

One month after the accident, the Austrian was a guest on ORF's "Sport am Sonntag" program and was not sparing in her criticism of the FIS. The handling of the athletes was negligent: "Simply chasing us down under time pressure was absolutely the wrong decision." The overall World Cup winner of the 2022/23 season continues: "I feel like a guinea pig."

It was apparently known that the hill in Predazzo was not safe: "We now know that the profile of the hill is difficult. The FIS race director himself has spoken of a faulty design. Why didn't they inform us?" Pinkelnig asks.

Three cruciate ligament ruptures on the same weekend

Pinkelnig was not the only one to suffer a serious injury on the difficult hill. Canada's top jumper Alexandria Loutitt and Nordic combined athlete Haruka Kasai from Japan also suffered cruciate ligament ruptures on the same weekend on the hill in Predazzo. Pinkelnig therefore asked critically: "Do you need three seriously injured athletes to know that something is wrong?"

Due to her injury, Pinkelnig will be out for the entire season and will therefore also miss the Olympic Games in February 2026. It would have been her second and last Olympic participation, explains the 37-year-old: "2026 is too early, 2030 is too late."