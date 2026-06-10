Ski mountaineering is expected to remain part of the Olympic program at the 2030 Winter Games in France.

The IOC Executive Board recommends its inclusion again after the relevant commission evaluated the experience of the discipline’s debut in Italy. The International Olympic Committee announced this on Wednesday. The inclusion is set to be approved at the IOC Session in late June.

In addition to the sprints and the mixed relay, the current proposal for ski mountaineering also includes individual races for women and men. At the recent Olympic Games in Italy, Marianne Fatton won gold for Switzerland in the sprint. A few days later, she also won silver in the relay alongside Jon Kistler.

At the IOC Session on June 24 and 25 in Lausanne, a decision will also be made regarding the Olympic future of Nordic combined, which faces the threat of being removed from the program.