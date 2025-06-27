There is probably no more unusual padel court than the one in Arosa. Ex-football stars Benaglio and Petric are the winners of the tournament on the lake, but the big star is Martina Hingis.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former footballers Mladen Petric and Diego Benaglio win the first Padelta Open in Arosa.

Ryan Regez and Andri Ragettli do well, but are eliminated in the quarter-finals. The ski stars have no chance against Martina Hingis' feel for the ball.

Hingis enjoys it: "We used to play padel from time to time at our WTA tournaments." Show more

A more beautifully situated padel court? Hard to find. A more special one? Even harder. Last weekend, big names from Swiss sport and influencers met in Arosa at an altitude of 1800 meters for the first Padelta Open. The padel court is mounted on a raft in the Obersee.

It's not a shaky affair. "You don't feel at all that you're playing on water, the court is ideal," says former national team goalie Diego Benaglio - an enthusiastic padel player.

Hingis: "We used to play padel on tour"

Benaglio forms a duo with blue Sport football expert Mladen Petric. Another duo is made up of ski stars Andri Ragettli (freestyle) and Ryan Regez (ski cross). Although the two are not bad, they are already out in the quarter-finals. They lost to former world number 1 in tennis Martina Hingis and freestyle snowboarder Nicolas Huber. Ragettli: "Martina Hingis is simply too good."

Of course Hingis has no problem with the felt ball, but she also came into contact with padel a long time ago. "We used to play padel from time to time at our WTA tournaments," she tells blue Sport.

Benaglio and Petric take the title

With Karin Hechenberger and Till Gygax, two absolute Swiss padel cracks are also taking part in Arosa. Watching the women's No. 1 and the men's No. 2, Hingis knows where she still has the most room for improvement. "When playing with the walls," she says and laughs.

Even though everyone wants to win, the Padelta Open is all about having fun. In addition to sports celebrities and blue Sport presenter Valentina Maceri, influencers such as Aditotoro, Gabirano and Jannis Reichmuth are also taking part. Some hit better, others less well.

The first Padelta Open is won by the two former football stars Benaglio and Petric.

You might also be interested in this