Lara Colturi has finished on the World Cup podium three times this season. At the age of 18, she is often associated with the term "child prodigy". But she doesn't want to know much about it.

Linus Hämmerli

Talent is not the only thing needed for results in the Ski World Cup. There is a lot of work behind 18-year-old Lara Colturi's success.

In the current ski season, she has skied to three podium places - always in front of her parents.

At the age of 18, Lara Colturi is one of the best female skiers in the world. A few days before the World Cup final in Sun Valley, Colturi, who skis for Albania, is in eighth place overall in the World Cup.

The technical specialist has definitely found her feet at the highest level in her third season - and at the age of 18. There is often talk of a "child prodigy" when it comes to Colturi. However, the Italian-Albanian dual citizen doesn't want to know anything about this term. "I've never heard of it," she says in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.

"Of course the talent is there," says Colturi, adding: "But that's not all you need." There is a lot of work behind her success. She has therefore never given much weight to the phrase "child prodigy".

Colturi was born with the talent. Her father Alessandro Colturi and mother Daniela Ceccarelli were both professional skiers. The latter even won Olympic gold in the super-G in 2002. Her parents are always close to her World Cup appearances. "My mother is always on the course, my father too, and I like having this balance of family around me, even when I'm at the highest level."

At the age of 18, Colturi has already stood on the podium three times in the World Cup. At the slalom in Gurgl last November, she stood on the podium alongside her idol, Mikaela Shiffrin. "When you think that I saw her on TV as a little girl and now I'm racing with her and even stood on the podium with her, it's hard to believe."

Lara Colturi (left) shared her first World Cup podium with Mikaela Shiffrin (center) and Camille Rast (right). KEYSTONE

