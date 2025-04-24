Margot Simond (18) died on Thursday during a training session in Val d'Isère. Picture: FFS/X

18-year-old French skier Margot Simond died on Thursday during training for the Red Bull Alpine Park ski event in Val d'Isère. This was announced by the French Ski Federation. The cause of the accident is still unclear.

The 18-year-old French skier Margot Simond died in an accident during training for the Red Bull Alpine Park in Val d'Isère.

The cause of the accident is still unclear. The event was subsequently canceled.

"The ski sports movement has learned of the tragic death of the young, aspiring competitor Margot Simond (Savoy Ski Committee - Les Saisies Sports Club), which occurred on April 24, 2025 in Val d'Isère," wrote the French Ski Federation on X on Thursday evening.

They are deeply saddened by Margot's death and want to "express their deepest sympathy to her family and loved ones and assure them of their full support at this particularly difficult time."

According to media reports, the 18-year-old died during a training session for the Red Bull Alpine Park ski event. Little is known so far about how the accident happened. An emergency doctor is said to have been on site immediately after the accident. However, attempts to resuscitate the young athlete were unsuccessful. Simond was never able to take part in a World Cup race.

Red Bull Alpine Park was conceived by French Olympic champion Clément Noël. The event, which was due to take place from April 24 to 27 in Val d'Isère, has now been canceled.