The bad luck with injuries in the Swiss women's ski team also brings opportunities for new faces. Two young talents, Alina Willi and Daria Zurlinden, celebrated their surprising World Cup debuts - fulfilling a childhood dream.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Injuries to key skiers such as Lara Gut-Behrami, Corinne Suter and Michelle Gisin led to personnel shortages in the Swiss speed skiing team.

As a result, the young athletes Alina Willi (19) and Daria Zurlinden (21) surprisingly celebrated their World Cup debut in the Super-G in St. Moritz.

A childhood dream came true for both of them after they were nominated at short notice and were able to compete against stars such as Shiffrin and Vonn on the big stage for the first time. Show more

The Swiss women's skiers are going through a lot this winter. First Lara Gut-Behrami was out for the whole season with a serious injury, then Corinne Suter was hit and on Thursday in training in St. Moritz Michelle Gisin was also affected. However, the many absences in the speed team also open up opportunities for skiers who have not yet played a role at the highest level.

On Sunday, two young Swiss talents therefore made their unexpected World Cup debuts in the super-G in St. Moritz: Alina Willi and Daria Zurlinden. Two stories of childhood dreams that came true on Sunday.

Alina Willi: "It's a childhood dream to race against Shiffrin or Vonn"

Alina Willi is 19 years old and received a phone call on Saturday morning that she wasn't expecting. Her coach Roland Platzer wanted to call her, but Willi was still asleep. "He texted me and told me to call him back. I wondered what he wanted, but of course I called him back."

Roland Platzer: "Are you fit and healthy?"

Alina Willi: "Yes, why?"

Roland Platzer: "Good, because you're racing in the World Cup tomorrow?"

Alina Willi: "Are you serious?"

So on Saturday morning, Willi learns that her debut in the World Cup is coming up completely unexpectedly. But the short time available is enough to get her family and friends together: "They quickly organized something," explains Willi.

After all, it wasn't a long journey. Willi comes from Mels, just a 1.5-hour drive from St. Moritz. The 24-year-old Janine Schmitt, who has already established herself in the World Cup, also comes from Mels. The two trained together in the summer and Willi says: "It's great when you have someone in the team that you can look up to."

Willi can also look up to other riders. "I saw Mikaela Shiffrin before the race today and I realized: I'm racing against her and Lindsey Vonn today - a childhood dream come true."

Daria Zurlinden: "Oh no, now I can't even go shopping for my Christmas presents today as planned"

Alina Willi is 21 years old and she also received a phone call on Saturday morning that she didn't see coming. One that would soon lead to her having to change her homepage. It says: "My long-term goal is to compete in a World Cup race one day."

She was also called by her coach Cristian Locher on Saturday morning, shortly after she woke up. She too would get the chance to make her debut in the World Cup; it was a childhood dream come true for her too. The call came unexpectedly, but the joy was all the greater.

She couldn't really realize it at first, because her first thought was: "Oh no, now I can't even go shopping for my Christmas presents today as planned". Of course, the opportunity to compete in the World Cup was not to be turned down.

The first thing she did was tell her mother that she had to go to St. Moritz today. She just looked at her in disbelief and said: "But surely not?"

Zurlinden's home is not exactly around the corner from St. Moritz. She lives with her family in a farmhouse in Niederbipp in the canton of Bern: "Because everything was so spontaneous, I initially thought that no one from my circle would come." However, many people came anyway and kept making themselves heard in the stands with shouts of Daria. "I think they even organized a car," laughs Zurlinden.

Together with Willi, Zurlinden was still at the FIS races (third highest level) in Davos on Thursday and Friday. The difference to the World Cup could hardly be greater: "I think I was about ten times more nervous today than I was on Friday," says Zurlinden.

But the week has been completely surreal anyway and Zurlinden says: "I don't think I'll realize exactly what happened until tonight."

