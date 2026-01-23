Former ski star Mathieu Faivre suffered a serious fall during a bike ride. The three-time world champion sustained several broken bones—and shared on Instagram just how badly he was hurt.

Here's what it's all about Mathieu Faivre took a serious fall during a bike ride a few weeks ago. His road bike broke apart in the accident; the exact circumstances are unknown.

The 34-year-old former ski star suffered several injuries and broken bones. Photos show a bandage on his right lower leg and an X-ray of his shoulder.

Faivre ended his skiing career in October 2025. His greatest achievements include three world championship titles and an Olympic bronze medal. Summary created with

Mathieu Faivre has just gone through a bike ride with painful consequences. The former French ski star took a serious fall a few weeks ago and sustained several injuries. Faivre is now sharing this on Instagram.

“A dicey situation and a nasty accident a few weeks ago,” writes the three-time world ski champion in the caption to a series of photos. Among other things, the Frenchman can be seen in a hospital bed in the photos. Another photo gives a sense of just how hard he must have been hit: Faivre’s racing bike lies in the grass beside the road, its frame broken in the middle.

The former giant slalom specialist doesn't reveal exactly how the accident happened. Instead, he offers some insight into the consequences of the fall. “A few injuries and broken bones. But I'm glad I was able to sleep in my own bed again that night,” Faivre writes.

In one of the photos, the 34-year-old is wearing a thick bandage on his right lower leg. He also posted an X-ray of his shoulder. Among other things, the image appears to show a fracture of the collarbone. This wouldn’t be Faivre’s first injury of this kind: He already broke his collarbone in 2024 after falling during training. At that time, he had to undergo surgery and end his season early.

Successes at Major Events

Faivre ended his active skiing career in October 2025. In 127 World Cup races, he recorded two victories and a total of ten podium finishes. He celebrated his greatest successes at the World Championships: In 2017, he won gold with France in the team event in St. Moritz, and four years later, he became world champion in both the giant slalom and the parallel slalom in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

He also has an Olympic medal to his credit. At the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Faivre won bronze in the giant slalom—the very race in which Marco Odermatt (28) took home Olympic gold.

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