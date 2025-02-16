Loïc Meillard completes the hat-trick in Saalbach: third medal in the third race. Keystone

After 22 years, the Swiss men win precious metal again in the slalom - and then it's gold! Loïc Meillard wins the slalom at the World Championships in Saalbach.

Andreas Lunghi

Loïc Meillard wins gold in the World Championship slalom in Saalbach.

In an interview after the race, the new slalom world champion says that this is a dream come true for him.

Not only he and his family would never forget these World Championships, but also his fan club, the coaches and the entire staff. Show more

Silvan Zurbriggen won silver behind Ivica Kostelic in St. Moritz in 2003. After that, the slalom men had to wait a long time to celebrate another medal. Loïc Meillard put an end to the wait in Saalbach, coming out on top ahead of Atle Lie McGrath and Linus Strasser. In fact, it is the first Swiss gold medal in the slalom for 75 years.

The 28-year-old from Neuchâtel laid the foundations for his success in the very first run. He is the only one who can keep up with 2022 Olympic champion Clément Noel. Meillard keeps his nerve in the decision and his time lights up green at the finish.

The big jitters start after the run. Noel already loses his lead in the first gates and gets caught up in the steep slope. Meillard is crowned World Champion for the second time at these World Championships and also makes it onto the podium in his third race in Saalbach. The bronze medal in the giant slalom rounds off the perfect World Championships for the man from Neuchâtel.

In an interview with SRF after the race, Meillard admits that it is a dream come true for him. When asked about his perfect World Championships, Meillard says: "It's pretty perfect. When you go to the World Championships, the only thing that counts is the medal. If you get one in every race, it's just brilliant."

"I know exactly what they're feeling"

During his run, Meillard didn't know whether a few small mishaps would have cost him a lot of time. He simply tried to keep attacking. "I'm glad it worked out."

During the interview, the newly crowned world champion is shown pictures of his dad cheering him on at the finish line and wiping away the odd tear of joy. "I actually know the feeling every time I see my sister. I know exactly what they're feeling," says Meillard with a laugh.

When asked whether he and his family will never forget these World Championships in Saalbach, Meillard says: "Certainly the family, but also the fan club, the coaches, the whole staff who work with us every day. I think it was something for all the Swiss that we might not experience a second time in our lives." This down-to-earth attitude also characterizes the first Swiss slalom world champion in 75 years.

