Marco Odermatt does what he loves best at the season opener in Sölden: winning. At the finish line, a loud "still here" escapes his lips. In this interview, he explains what it's all about.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt wins the giant slalom in Sölden at the start of the season.

In an interview after the race, the dominator of recent years explains what his "still here" cry is all about.

Loïc Meillard and Thomas Tumler are not jumping for joy. Show more

Overall World Cup winner Marco Odermatt delivers once again and wins the giant slalom in Sölden for the third time after 2021 and 2022. Last year, he was eliminated after just 40 seconds. And now he's back on top of the podium.

After crossing the finish line, Odermatt cheers and shouts "still here" into the camera. Translated, this means: "I'm still here." But what is it all about?

When asked about it in the SRF interview, the dominator of recent years clarifies: "It just came out like that. A few days or weeks ago, I had the mindset that I could only lose. With mental training, I was able to turn that into a bit of positive energy. Accepting the challenge to still stay here and try to be the best." With a smile on his face, Odi sends a greeting to his mental coach.

So the words mean more than you might think. Even for Odermatt, who is so used to success, triumphs cannot be taken for granted. "I came through the summer in good health and didn't expect to suddenly be fighting at the back of the field. But the level at the front is so high and with the small gaps you sometimes need a bit of competitive luck."

The victory at the start of the Olympic winter also brings with it a good omen: the last two times it was possible to ski in Sölden in the Winter Games season, the winner also took Olympic gold in February (2013/14 Ligety, 2021/22 Odermatt). When asked about this in the SRF interview, he says with a grin on his face: "Yes, we'll take that. That's good."

Odermatt and the numbers

Odermatt now has 46 World Cup victories, putting him on a par with Marc Girardelli. In the all-time leaderboard, only four skiers are ahead of him: Alberto Tomba (50 wins), Hermann Maier (54), Marcel Hirscher (67) and Ingemar Stenmark (86). It is quite possible that there will only be two left by the end of the season.

Odermatt is already number 3 in the giant slalom with 26 wins, but Marcel Hirscher (31 wins) is within sight. Stenmark's 46 victories, on the other hand, are still a long way off.

Disappointment for Meillard and Tumler

Thomas Tumler and Loïc Meillard were in 4th and 9th place respectively after half the stint, but then dropped back to 14th (Meillard) and 16th (Tumler). Luca Aerni, the fourth Swiss in the second run, had to settle for 30th place.

For Meillard in particular, it was a bitter blow: "If I'm outside the top 10, it's not a good performance. Sölden and I, it's not over yet. Hopefully I can ski better in the next few years," he says in the SRF interview. And continues: "If I skied well, the result doesn't matter. But I didn't ride well, so I'm not satisfied. The rhythm and attacking on the steep slope aren't quite right yet."

Tumler takes the setback in good sporting spirit and speaks of a "déja-vu", as he already fell far behind last season after a strong first run. "I tried everything, I attacked. Then the mistakes came and it was over. I'm taking the positives with me and looking forward to the North American races."