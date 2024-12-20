Cyprien Sarrazin's shin guards are supposed to help him ski a more direct line and contribute to making skiing more dangerous. KEYSTONE

Is Cyprien Sarrazin skiing faster because of a material trick? The Frenchman is currently causing a stir and debate with his shin guards, but has rival Odermatt on his side.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cyprien Sarrazin's shin guards are causing a stir on the ski circuit.

The large protectors enclose the Frenchman's entire lower leg and are supposed to enable him to ski a more direct line.

Some experts fear that this construction could lead to more injuries and are even calling for a ban.

Marco Odermatt takes a slightly different view. Show more

While there is often criticism on the football pitch that players compete with shin guards that are too small or without any at all, the exact opposite is currently the case in skiing. The "Blick" reports that Cyprien Sarrazin's monster shin guards are causing a stir there.

Shin guards are actually nothing new for skiers. Marco Odermatt is another athlete who wears them. At the beginning of his World Cup career, the Swiss skier struggled with an inflammation of the shinbone, which is why he has been using a special version ever since, enabling him to ski without pain.

Other athletes, on the other hand, do not wear shin guards for injury-related reasons, but because they virtually extend the ski boot towards the top. They believe they can ski a more direct line this way. Odermatt's downhill rival Cyprien Sarrazin is also known for his direct lines. And whether by chance or not, the Frenchman skis with monster carbon shin guards that enclose the entire lower leg. A shoe in a shoe - that's how "Blick" describes the protectors.

Criticism of Sarrazin, but Odermatt backs him up

Criticism is now being leveled at the two-time 2024 Streif winner. "This construction makes everything even more aggressive and direct. And if someone like Sarrazin celebrates success with it, the young athletes will of course also have such a special protector made for them. This will lead to even more injuries in the future," complains Austria's speed coach Sepp Brunner.

"This will be dangerous," warns Brunner and calls for measures to be taken. Siegfried Voglreiter, head of racing at Fischer-Ski, is also aware of the problem. "We wanted to restrict these protectors in the regulations last spring, but we didn't get our way at the meeting with national associations." Voglreiter now wants to have the large carbon protectors banned in the U18 sector.

High-flying skier Marco Odermatt takes a slightly different view. For the man from Buoch, it is important that the issue is considered on an individual basis. "There are athletes who race with a kidney belt because of back problems. Lindsey Vonn is making her comeback with a knee prosthesis. That's why there's nothing to stop racers like Cyprien and me competing with shin guards."

