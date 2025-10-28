Director Gerald Salmina spent a year following the best downhill skiers in the world. In an interview with blue Sport, he talks about the serious Sarrazin crash, the good mood among the Swiss and the crisis among the Austrians.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you The documentary "Downhill Skiers" follows the best downhill skiers in the world for a year and shows not only sporting highlights but also dramatic low blows such as Cyprien Sarrazin's serious fall.

Director Gerald Salmina describes the emotional strain on the film team and the camaraderie among the athletes, who act like one big family despite the competition.

The Swiss team in particular impresses with its strong team spirit and successful work with young talent, which also gives food for thought in Austria. Show more

The documentary "Downhill Skiers" has been released in Swiss cinemas and by blue Cinema. The film team led by director Gerald Salmina spent a year following the best downhill skiers in the world. In an interview with blue News, the Austrian reveals how he experienced the many emotions - from outstanding runs to serious crashes.

Gerald Salmina, you accompanied the best downhill skiers in the world for around a year and created a documentary film lasting over two hours. Which moment was particularly memorable for you?

The beginning of the film was, of course, the duel between Marco Odermatt and Cyprien Sarrazin. The commitment that the two showed redefined the sport of downhill skiing. Back then (in Kitzbühel - editor's note), Sarrazin optimized Odermatt's actually perfect run. That's why they were perfect protagonists for me.

But it only came to this duel at the beginning of last season. Sarrazin crashed heavily ...

What happened in Bormio was bad - everything changed. Then you want to stop and end the movie. Of course, we also made friends, we had a lot of preliminary discussions. We not only filmed, but also talked a lot about the sport, talked a lot about the person and the character. And then suddenly Sarrazin's brutal fall. I had no idea what was going to happen, so you can only hope. Fortunately, over time it leaked out that he was getting better day by day. But he was fighting for his life on the first night, that's just going too far, you don't want to show that in the movie. That was just brutal bad luck. Telling stories with ups and downs, we were pretty shaken up as a film production. We never wanted to have falls like that.

How did you perceive the other athletes at the time? Were they scared after the bad Sarrazin crash?

It is part of a downhill skier's life that they are able to suppress such falls. As long as it doesn't happen to you, it doesn't affect your soul so much. I think that only comes later, when you have some distance from the races. You simply have to be built in such a way that you can forget and suppress it in order to continue racing at all - otherwise you have to stop. If you think it can happen to you, then you won't go back down. Everyone is convinced that it won't happen to you. And that's the only way to deal with it.

How did the athletes behave towards each other?

They were very companionable and friendly, like one big family. I have hardly ever experienced a sport where there is such respect for the other riders. It's not about whether you win against others, you're always racing against yourself or against the mountain. Everyone knows how difficult it is to win a downhill race. This appreciation for your colleagues, who aren't rivals but friends in the same race, is there. You share in the joy of the others.

From the outside, there seems to be a very good atmosphere, especially in the Swiss team. How did you experience that?

The Swiss motivate each other. This interaction with each other, this having fun - they're on the road together 200 days a year - that's what really makes it. You can really see that one person helps the other and tries to motivate them. You are supported as a team. At the same time, the joy of skiing is also much greater than when you don't deal with each other so personally. That was particularly evident in the Swiss team. It was wonderful and just like you imagine it to be when you join a team somewhere as a young athlete. You are embraced by the others and celebrate victories together or discuss defeats together.

You are Austrian. How is the Swiss success, especially in the men's downhill, received in Austria?

In Austria, there are many puzzles as to why the Swiss are so good. People are asking themselves what they did wrong. The momentum is certainly with the Swiss. There is an extremely high level of talent, which is also down to youth development. They've done a lot of things right in recent years. But the social factor I mentioned also works very well in the Swiss team, and that shouldn't be underestimated.

And the Austrians?

We Austrians have been very spoiled by success over the last 30 years: Have celebrated quadruple victories, even nine-fold victories. That's why victories in Austria were almost normal. If there are suddenly no more winning riders in Austria, that is of course a disaster. Because people in Austria are simply used to always being at the front - especially in the downhill. But the balance of power changes every few years. At the moment, Switzerland has a lot of exceptional athletes, and it's nice to see how Austria is getting back into the mix. It goes back and forth, that's sport, it's always reinventing itself and that's what makes it so interesting.

