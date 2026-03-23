High-flyer Marco Odermatt could win four globes in one winter for the third time in a row. KEYSTONE

The final decisions of the Alpine skiing season will be made at the World Cup final in Lillehammer. For Marco Odermatt, a special mark is at stake: the man from Nidwalden could win four crystal globes in one winter for the third time in a row.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the World Cup final in Lillehammer, the technical races are still to come, for which only the best 25 racers have qualified.

Marco Odermatt has already won the globes in the downhill, super-G and overall World Cup and can take another one with a podium finish in the giant slalom.

The men's slalom is also still up for grabs - in the women's event, however, all decisions have been made. Show more

In Lillehammer, Norway, the technical disciplines are still to be decided at the Alpine Skiing World Cup final. Only the 25 best skiers in each discipline have qualified for the final. There is no moving up for injured athletes.

While the small spheres in the women's technical disciplines are already taken, the men's final race is still all to play for.

March 24: Giant slalom men

The bullet standings

In the giant slalom, Marco Odermatt could secure his fourth globe in the same winter for the third time in a row. But the man from Nidwalden will have to deliver again in the last race of the season: If he finishes on the podium, the giant slalom globe will be his for the fifth time in a row. His closest rival is Olympic champion Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. Theoretically, Loïc Meillard could also still win the discipline.

The Swiss have qualified for the World Cup final Marco Odermatt (1st)

Loïc Meillard (3rd)

Luca Aerni (11th)

Thomas Tumler (17th) Show more

March 25: Giant slalom women

The bullet standings

Julia Scheib has secured the giant slalom globe with her victory in Are. Camille Rast is in 2nd place behind her.

The Swiss women have qualified for the World Cup final Camille Rast (2nd)

Vanessa Kasper (22nd)

Wendy Holdener (24th) Show more

March 25: Men's slalom

The bullet standings

In the men's slalom, Atle Lie McGrath is ahead of his childhood friend Braathen. The two are likely to fight it out between themselves, Clément Noël and Henrik Kristoffersen only have outsider chances.

The Swiss have qualified for the World Cup final Loïc Meillard (7th)

Tanguy Nef (10th)

Daniel Yule (20th)

Giuliano Fux (Junior World Champion) Show more

March 24: Women's slalom

The bullet standings

Mikaela Shiffrin takes the slalom globe once again. She is followed by two Swiss women, Camille Rast and Wendy Holdener.

The Swiss women have qualified for the World Cup final Camille Rast (2nd)

Wendy Holdener (3rd)

Eliane Christen (17th)

Melanie Meillard (19th) Show more

Overall World Cup Men

Marco Odermatt wins the overall World Cup for the fifth time in a row with a huge lead. Before the last two races of the season, he is 668 points ahead of Lucas Pinheiro Braathen.

Women's Overall World Cup

The overall World Cup will probably not be decided until the last race of the season. Currently, challenger Emma Aicher is still 45 points behind Shiffrin. However, the ski queen has the advantages on her side, as the American is ultimately hard to beat, especially in the slalom.

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