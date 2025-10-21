Who is Alessio Miggiano? The speed specialist played football for FC Zurich as a youngster, but then decided to pursue a career in skiing.

Sandro Zappella

Last season, Alessio Miggiano was the second-best downhill skier in the European Cup and won his first European Cup downhill in Pass Thurn in January 2025. The 23-year-old also gained his first top-level experience in the World Cup last winter in Val Gardena/Gröden, Kitzbühel and Kvitfjell.

blue Sport visited the man from the Zurich Oberland region at his home in Bubikon. His parents Domenico and Rita run the Michelin-starred Löwen restaurant there. In the restaurant kitchen, it's time for a scrambled egg competition against his own father.

Miggiano also opens the door to his room for us and reveals why he went to FCZ trial training in a GC jersey as a teenager. In the video above, you can find out why he ultimately decided to pursue a career in skiing and who his biggest role model was.