Ski stars of tomorrow Alessio Miggiano, from the FCZ juniors to the Streif in Kitzbühel

Sandro Zappella

21.10.2025

Who is Alessio Miggiano? The speed specialist played football for FC Zurich as a youngster, but then decided to pursue a career in skiing.

21.10.2025, 10:49

21.10.2025, 11:36

Last season, Alessio Miggiano was the second-best downhill skier in the European Cup and won his first European Cup downhill in Pass Thurn in January 2025. The 23-year-old also gained his first top-level experience in the World Cup last winter in Val Gardena/Gröden, Kitzbühel and Kvitfjell.

blue Sport visited the man from the Zurich Oberland region at his home in Bubikon. His parents Domenico and Rita run the Michelin-starred Löwen restaurant there. In the restaurant kitchen, it's time for a scrambled egg competition against his own father.

Miggiano also opens the door to his room for us and reveals why he went to FCZ trial training in a GC jersey as a teenager. In the video above, you can find out why he ultimately decided to pursue a career in skiing and who his biggest role model was.

Profile

  • First name, surname: Alessio Miggiano
  • Date of birth: March 30, 2002
  • Ski club: Zücher Oberland racing group
  • Squad: B
  • In the squad since: May 1, 2023
  • World Cup debut: December 21, 2024 (downhill, Val Gardena/Gröden)
