  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

He won the gold medal against Tumler Alex Vinatzer: "I would love to meet Novak Djokovic"

Sandro Zappella

6.2.2025

Switzerland starts the World Ski Championships with a silver medal in the team event. Gold goes to Italy. Alex Vinatzer secured a surprising victory for the Azzurri in the last and decisive run. blue Sport met the South Tyrolean for a portrait before the start of the season.

06.02.2025, 08:00

There was so little missing for gold, but in the end the Swiss ski team had to settle for the silver medal in the parallel event. The final against Italy was a 2:2 draw, with Switzerland losing in the end due to the slower time. Switzerland was still leading 2:1 before the final run thanks to Delphine Darbellay and Luca Aerni. But Italy's Alex Vinatzer won the last duel against Thomas Tumler and secured the gold medal for our southern neighbor.

But who is this 25-year-old man from Bolzano in South Tyrol? blue Sport wanted to find out before the start of the season and met him in Sölden. Vinatzer talked about his strengths and weaknesses, revealed what's always in his fridge and which celebrity he would like to meet.

More portraits

More skiing

2nd downhill training in the ticker. Rogentin takes the fifth starting place in the Swiss downhill team

2nd downhill training in the tickerRogentin takes the fifth starting place in the Swiss downhill team

Women's super-G. Will Gut-Behrami win the next Swiss medal? Competition mainly from Italy

Women's super-GWill Gut-Behrami win the next Swiss medal? Competition mainly from Italy

Luxury problem for Swiss-Ski. Qualifying trouble for Rogentin:

Luxury problem for Swiss-SkiQualifying trouble for Rogentin: "You need energy that others are now saving"

Return after serious injury. Corinne Suter:

Return after serious injuryCorinne Suter: "I achieved what I had hoped for"

First of three chances. Will Lara Gut-Behrami strike again in her showpiece discipline?

First of three chancesWill Lara Gut-Behrami strike again in her showpiece discipline?