Switzerland starts the World Ski Championships with a silver medal in the team event. Gold goes to Italy. Alex Vinatzer secured a surprising victory for the Azzurri in the last and decisive run. blue Sport met the South Tyrolean for a portrait before the start of the season.

Sandro Zappella

There was so little missing for gold, but in the end the Swiss ski team had to settle for the silver medal in the parallel event. The final against Italy was a 2:2 draw, with Switzerland losing in the end due to the slower time. Switzerland was still leading 2:1 before the final run thanks to Delphine Darbellay and Luca Aerni. But Italy's Alex Vinatzer won the last duel against Thomas Tumler and secured the gold medal for our southern neighbor.

But who is this 25-year-old man from Bolzano in South Tyrol? blue Sport wanted to find out before the start of the season and met him in Sölden. Vinatzer talked about his strengths and weaknesses, revealed what's always in his fridge and which celebrity he would like to meet.

