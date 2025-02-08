The third and final men's downhill training is over. Alexis Monney is right at the front, the rest of the Swiss skiers are taking it easy. Marco Odermatt has decided not to start at all.

Linus Hämmerli

The results of the 3rd training run Felix Monsen (SWE) 1:41.36

2nd Alexis Monney (CH) +0.33

3rd Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) +0.43

17th Franjo von Allmen (CH) +1.75

18th Stefan Rogentin (CH) +1.46

30th Justin Murisier (CH) +3.36

Did not start: Marco Kohler, Marco Odermatt, Lars Rösti Show more

Monney showed that he is a force to be reckoned with in the supreme discipline in the less informative third and final training session. One day after his bitter elimination in the Super-G, the man from Fribourg set the second-fastest time. Like many other racers, the man from Freiburg dropped out before the finish. The Swede Felix Monsen, however, set the fastest time with a lead of 33 hundredths.

Marco Odermatt skipped the third practice run after his fabulous run in the super-G the day before. The other Swiss skiers took the opportunity to complete individual sectors in race mode again. Franjo von Allmen and Stefan Rogentin finished within a hundredth of a second of each other in 17th and 18th place, while Justin Murisier slowed down early on and finished in 30th place.

The ticker of the 3rd downhill training to read up on