The third and final men's downhill training is over. Alexis Monney is right at the front, the rest of the Swiss skiers are taking it easy. Marco Odermatt has decided not to start at all.
The results of the 3rd training run
- Felix Monsen (SWE) 1:41.36
- 2nd Alexis Monney (CH) +0.33
- 3rd Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) +0.43
- 17th Franjo von Allmen (CH) +1.75
- 18th Stefan Rogentin (CH) +1.46
- 30th Justin Murisier (CH) +3.36
- Did not start: Marco Kohler, Marco Odermatt, Lars Rösti
Monney showed that he is a force to be reckoned with in the supreme discipline in the less informative third and final training session. One day after his bitter elimination in the Super-G, the man from Fribourg set the second-fastest time. Like many other racers, the man from Freiburg dropped out before the finish. The Swede Felix Monsen, however, set the fastest time with a lead of 33 hundredths.
Marco Odermatt skipped the third practice run after his fabulous run in the super-G the day before. The other Swiss skiers took the opportunity to complete individual sectors in race mode again. Franjo von Allmen and Stefan Rogentin finished within a hundredth of a second of each other in 17th and 18th place, while Justin Murisier slowed down early on and finished in 30th place.
The ticker of the 3rd downhill training to read up on
Felix Monsen pushes Monney off the top spot
The Swede slows down a little at the end, but still sets the new best time. A nice result for him. However, he is not one of the medal favorites.
Rogentin with the finishing touches
Stefan Rogentin secured the fifth and final place in the Swiss squad for Sunday's race in the 2nd downhill training. Things are a little more leisurely today. In the end he finishes 1.43 seconds behind Monney.
Murisier skis upright for the most part
Like Von Allmen, Justin Murisier does not go all in. He skis upright early on and squats down again for a few seconds in the final section. In the end, he loses 3.03 seconds on the best time.
Von Allmen loses a lot
Franjo von Allmen skis on the back burner. He loses 1.42 seconds on Alexis Monney's time.
Odermatt takes a break
After Lars Rösti and Marco Kohler, Marco Odermatt also forgoes a start in training. Odermatt is therefore taking it easy after his triumph in the Super-G on Friday. He will be back in full attack tomorrow, Sunday.
Monney with new best time
Strong training from the Swiss racer. Monney's speed is good and he can recharge his batteries for tomorrow's race. He pushes Hemetsberger out of the lead by 31 hundredths.
Cochran-Siegle rides with the handbrake on
Ryan Coachran-Siegle was the fastest in training sessions 1 and 2. Today he skied down the track a little more leisurely. At the end, he skied upright and lost 79 hundredths of a second to Hemetsberger's best time.
Kohler does not start - Rösti departs
Marco Kohler was on the start list, but did not appear at the start itself after failing to make the cut for the downhill squad. He has therefore decided not to train because he cannot start in Sunday's race. Lars Rösti (start number 29) will also not start in training. He has already left Saalbach.
Training begins - Odermatt not at the start?
Florian Schieder is the first racer to race down the piste. Apparently Marco Odermatt is not at the start after his World Championship title in the Super-G.
This is how the Swiss will start
Race number 3: Marco Kohler
Race number 9: Alexis Monney
Race number 12: Marco Odermatt
Race number 13: Franjo von Allmen
Race number 15: Justin Murisier
Race number 19: Stefan Rogentin
Race number 29: Lars Rösti
Review of the second training session
Ryan Cochran-Siegle was also the fastest in the second practice session. Franjo von Allmen was 43 hundredths behind in second place, while Marco Odermatt lost almost a second.
Review of the first training session
The Swiss were already at the front on Wednesday. Stefan Rogentin, Marco Odermatt and Alexis Monney took 4th, 5th and 7th place respectively. Ryn Cochran-Siegle set a clear best time and won the training with a lead of 65 hundredths ahead of Vincent Kriechmayr.
It starts at 09.30 am.