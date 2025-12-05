In increasingly poor conditions, Franjo von Allmen starts the super-G in Beaver Creek in 14th place - and crashes heavily shortly afterwards. Fortunately, the 24-year-old does not appear to have suffered any serious injuries and is able to ski to the finish on his own after the accident.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The super-G in Beaver Creek is overshadowed by a heavy fall by Franjo von Allmen.

The Swiss skier started the race in 14th place in poor weather conditions, slipped and crashed into the safety nets.

Fortunately, the 24-year-old was able to get up again and ride to the finish line. Show more

"In terms of visibility, this is certainly the worst we've seen today," warns SRF expert Beat Feuz shortly after Franjo von Allmen starts the Beaver Creek Super-G in 14th place. And then it hits the fan.

After a few gates, von Allmen loses control of his skis, slides off and crashes into the safety nets at high speed. At first glance, the fall looks bad. Fortunately, however, the 24-year-old is able to get up again on his own and a short time later is able to ski to the finish on his own. The race is interrupted for a long time.

Later, SRF commentator Stefan Hofmänner gives the all-clear: von Allmen is said to have suffered bruising pain, but "no serious injuries". Swiss Ski has not yet issued any official information regarding the Bernese skier's state of health.

The question immediately arises as to whether the race should have been paused before von Allmen's start. Marco Odermatt said in an interview with SRF about the poor visibility: "It's always difficult to judge from the finish area. When I was still racing, it was certainly still within the rules."

The man from Nidwalden starts the race with bib number 7, but cannot match the best time of Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr, who takes the victory unchallenged with a sensational run.