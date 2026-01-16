As usual, thousands of people are expected in Wengen this weekend. Keystone

Just over two weeks after the tragedy in Crans-Montana, the ski circus is stopping off in Wengen. Have special measures been taken to ensure safety?

The municipality of Lauterbrunnen had all event venues, hotels and restaurants inspected and found safety-relevant deficiencies in all the facilities inspected.

The affected establishments had to rectify and document the deficiencies immediately before they were allowed to reopen following successful follow-up inspections. Show more

"We have banned all pyrotechnics during the weekend. The Patrouille Suisse air show will therefore be more restrained than usual, and the victims will be commemorated on the big screen in the finish area before the races begin," explains Christoph Leibundgut, media officer for the Lauberhorn Races.

The measures taken by the municipality were far more extensive. "Of course, we were all deeply shocked by what happened in Crans-Montana. And we very quickly realized that it would be the worst thing if something similar were to happen again in Adelboden or Wengen. That's why we decided to take action," explains Lauterbrunnen's mayor Karl Näpflin.

Defects were rectified immediately

The municipality then decided to temporarily close certain facilities until they complied with the regulations again. "They had to provide written and photographic evidence that all deficiencies had been rectified before a counter-inspection was carried out. In most cases, this took place on Wednesday and Thursday. To date, all the results have been positive," says Karl Näpflin happily.

However, the brother of Urs Näpflin, head of the organizing committee for the Lauberhorn races, admits that he was "surprised" at "how bad the situation was at the beginning". "Now that the essentials have been corrected", he is relieved.

The reaction of the municipality of Lauterbrunnen

After an extraordinary meeting, the municipal council decided on two measures. The first was to send out an information flyer to the entire population detailing the safety regulations to be observed. The second was aimed directly at restaurants, bars, hotels and party venues, which were asked to immediately review their operating licenses, their capacity and their fire safety concepts.

But the municipality was not satisfied with this. "Periodic inspections of fire safety measures are generally scheduled every five to ten years. We felt this was insufficient and therefore carried out our own checks," reveals Karl Näpflin.

The result was particularly worrying, as the mayor explains: "It turned out that all the facilities inspected had defects. This mainly concerned the emergency exits and exit lighting: some systems were not working, others were flashing, escape routes were blocked and in several cases the fire extinguishers were not suitable."