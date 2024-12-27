  1. Residential Customers
Serious training crash Andrea Ellenberger flown to Switzerland for examination

SDA

27.12.2024 - 16:14

Andrea Ellenberger crashes heavily during training.
Keystone

Andrea Ellenberger had a serious fall during training in Obdach, Austria, on Friday. Swiss-Ski reports that the 31-year-old has been flown to Switzerland for medical examinations.

Keystone-SDA

27.12.2024, 16:33

The skier from Nidwalden had been training in Styria with a view to the giant slalom in Semmering. Andrea Ellenberger has not yet scored any World Cup points this year.

The exact nature of the injury is not yet known. However, Ellenberger is not the only Swiss injury victim from Friday.

During training for the men's downhill in Bormio, Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin and Swiss skier Josua Mettler also crashed. He lost control and crashed into the safety net. Swiss Ski writes on "X": "Josua Mettler crashed during today's downhill training in Bormio. After his fall, the athlete from the B squad felt pain in his knee and is traveling back to Switzerland for further examinations."

Odermatt on Sarrazin's crash.

Odermatt on Sarrazin's crash"As an athlete, you don't want to see that"

