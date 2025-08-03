Andrea Ellenberger will not be competing in any ski races next season. Keystone

Andrea Ellenberger has to bury her comeback hopes - for the time being. Due to her serious leg injury, she will not be able to compete in any races next season. At the same time, she is taking new paths.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Andrea Ellenberger will not be competing in any races in the 2025/26 World Cup season. The leg injury has not yet healed, she explains on Instagram.

The 31-year-old will soon be starting a new job, is about to complete her master's degree in psychology and will begin further training as a sports psychologist in the fall.

After months of rehab, Ellenberger emphasizes the importance of rest - she is leaving her sporting future open: "Only time will tell where my path leads." Show more

For Andrea Ellenberger, one thing is clear: the 2025/26 World Cup season will take place without her. The 31-year-old explained on Instagram that she will not be able to compete in any races due to her long-term leg injury and the associated pain. "The leg is healing - and the nerves are also slowly making progress," she writes. Nevertheless, she still needs a lot of patience - and acceptance.

Ellenberger suffered a lower leg fracture in her right leg in a training crash at the end of December 2024 and has been in rehab ever since. The metal in her leg, which is located exactly where the ski boot exerts pressure, is particularly problematic. According to Ellenberger, removal is not possible until a year after the accident at the earliest. "Skiing at the level I want to is simply not feasible at the moment."

Studying psychology and new career prospects

Ellenberger is aware of the consequences this development has for her sporting future. "It's a difficult path," she admits openly. But she is also looking ahead: after a quiet phase in sport, she now wants to rebuild her body.

At the same time, she will soon be starting a new job - and is about to complete her master's degree in psychology. In the fall, she will also begin further training as a sports psychologist.

Despite all these activities, Ellenberger emphasizes how important it is to allow herself to rest. The last few months have been extremely stressful mentally, "the psychological strain was enormous". She is deliberately leaving her future in top-class sport open: "Only time will tell where my path will take me." Finally, the athlete from Engelberg thanks everyone who has supported her: "Thank you to everyone who was and is there for me."

Videos from the department