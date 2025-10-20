Who is Anuk Brändli? The 22-year-old Swiss skier introduces herself in blue Sport's video portrait, talks about her biggest goals and explains why a broad horizon is important to her.

Sandro Zappella

Skier Anuk Brändli is 22 years old and specializes in slalom. Last season, she won her first European Cup in Les Diablerets and finished fifth in the slalom rankings - now she wants her first World Cup points.

blue Sport visited Brändli in the middle of her summer preparations during athletics training in Einsiedeln. The Grisons native also shows us her adopted home of Rapperswil and explains what she misses most about Arosa. You can watch the whole video portrait in the article above.