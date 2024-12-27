Cyprien Sarrazin crashes during downhill training in Bormio. According to Marco Odermatt, the piste is a fight for survival. When his opponent falls, he immediately looks away.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cyprien Sarrazin crashed during the 2nd downhill training in Bormio. The pictures are quite something, a medical update is still pending.

According to Marco Odermatt, there is a snow change at the crash site. You need "a lot of feeling" there.

Justin Murisier also talks about the challenging descent. The slope is very icy and adds: "We know the dangers of this slope." Show more

Marco Odermatt immediately looks away when it happens: Cyprien Sarrazin crashes on the downhill slope in Bormio during training on Friday. "As an athlete, you don't want to see that," says Odermatt toBlickafter his opponent's fall. You could imagine what had just happened.

The Frenchman hits the icy slope with his back full force. The Stelvio is a tough one. The man from Nidwalden speaks of a "single fight for survival". According to Odermatt, the fall spot is particularly treacherous. "There's just a snow change, so you need a lot of feeling there and it can't take much." However, Odermatt does not have the impression that Sarrazin risked too much.

Odermatt said on "Eurosport" about the snow changes: "That's something you hate as an athlete." The slope is mostly icy, but there are also less icy spots. This makes it more difficult to have the right setup for every turn. Odermatt notes: "In the end, it also makes it a bit more dangerous, as we have unfortunately just seen."

Justin Murisier is also aware of the challenges of the Bormio downhill on "Eurosport". "It's a big change compared to Val Gardena/Gröden." The Stelvio is "very icy with very dark sections in terms of visibility".

Nothing is yet known about Sarrazin's state of health. He was taken to hospital by helicopter after the fall.