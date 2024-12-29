  1. Residential Customers
Bitter giant slalom failure in the video Austrian crashes before the first gate

Jan Arnet

29.12.2024

This is not how Katharina Huber imagined her performance at her home race in Semmering. The Austrian crashes in the giant slalom on Saturday before the first gate and is eliminated after just a few seconds.

29.12.2024, 09:10

29.12.2024, 12:33

The giant slalom in Semmering is once again a race to forget for the Austrians. Only Julia Scheib in sixth place at her home race can be satisfied with her performance.

The race on Saturday was a bitter one for Katharina Huber. The 29-year-old started to stumble as soon as she pushed off from the starting gate and then crashed before the first gate. The first run ends for Huber after just three seconds.

