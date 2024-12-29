This is not how Katharina Huber imagined her performance at her home race in Semmering. The Austrian crashes in the giant slalom on Saturday before the first gate and is eliminated after just a few seconds.

Jan Arnet

The giant slalom in Semmering is once again a race to forget for the Austrians. Only Julia Scheib in sixth place at her home race can be satisfied with her performance.

The race on Saturday was a bitter one for Katharina Huber. The 29-year-old started to stumble as soon as she pushed off from the starting gate and then crashed before the first gate. The first run ends for Huber after just three seconds.

The giant slalom is won by Federica Brignone. The Italian wins ahead of Sara Hector and Alice Robinson. Lara Gut-Behrami, still in second place after the first run, misses out on a top position after making a big mistake and finishes ninth as the best Swiss racer.