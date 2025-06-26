  1. Residential Customers
A great steps down Austria's skiing legend Meissnitzer: "I will miss Gut-Behrami"

Luca Betschart

26.6.2025

Lara Gut-Behrami is facing her last season in the World Cup.
Picture: Keystone

Lara Gut-Behrami reveals that the next World Cup season will be the last of her impressive career. Skiing is losing one of its greatest figures - according to Austria's skiing legend Alexandra Meissnitzer.

26.06.2025, 16:30

26.06.2025, 16:47

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • It has been clear since Tuesday evening: Lara Gut-Behrami is facing her last season as a World Cup skier.
  • The Ticino native is one of the biggest figures in ski racing and could even replace Swiss record holder Vreni Schneider in terms of podium places.
  • Even in Austria, people regret her imminent departure. "Lara is an exceptional athlete. I will miss her," admits current TV expert Alexandra Meissnitzer.
Now it's official: Lara Gut-Behrami will tackle her last World Cup winter of her career at the end of October. At an event organized by "Finanz und Wirtschaft" on Tuesday evening, the 34-year-old announced that she would be quitting ski racing after the Olympic season - and moving to London with her husband Valon Behrami. According to information from blue Sport, Behrami will become technical director at his former club FC Watford.

Starting a family becomes an issue. Lara Gut-Behrami announces her retirement - and moves to England

With the departure of the 48-time World Cup winner, skiing is losing one of its most dazzling figures. The Ticino native is the first female ski racer ever to achieve 10 or more World Cup victories in three different disciplines (super-G, downhill, giant slalom). Gut-Behrami is also considered the most successful female super-G skier in history, having won six crystal globes in her showpiece discipline.

Will Gut-Behrami also overtake Vreni Schneider?

And it's not over yet. With 100 podium places, Gut-Behrami is only just behind Vreni Schneider (101) in the all-time best list and could - or should - overtake the most successful Swiss woman in this category to date.

Either way, Gut-Behrami will leave a gap that will not only be felt in Switzerland. Austrian skiing legend Alexandra Meissnitzer, for example, told the "Kronen-Zeitung" newspaper:"She is one of the very best at reading the course and always chooses a top strategy for the race. Lara is an exceptional athlete. I will miss her."

For the current TV expert, Gut-Behrami is also a role model off the piste: "I really appreciate Lara. She is one of the few skiers who always shows her profile. Her always very clear messages were an enrichment for me. A great personality is leaving with her."

Alexandra Meissnitzer won two World Championship gold medals and 14 World Cup races during her career (1991 - 2008) and is still very much part of the action today as a TV pundit.
Picture: Keystone

