Our biggest skiing rivals Austria are suffering after the historic Swiss triple triumph at the World Championships in Saalbach: the media are taking refuge in humorous puns and the skiers are announcing "revenge".

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the motto "Humor is when you laugh anyway", the Austrian newspaper "Kurier" tries to counter the ski dominance of the Swiss men after the triple triumph in the team competition with humor.

It writes: "The arch-rivals from Austria are also smelling the scent of success. In the two-storey Home of Snow (...) the Swiss celebrate their medals night after night. With loud Swiss music and tons of cheese fondue."

The Austrian skiers are eager for revenge. Marco Schwarz: "We can't leave it like that, maybe I'll even persuade Kriechmayr to start in Crans Montana, then we'll turn the tables in front of their home fans and strike back in Switzerland." Show more

Six Swiss in the top 3 and together on the podium. This has never happened before in the history of skiing. And in Saalbach Hinterglemm of all places - in the land of our biggest skiing rival.

Of course our six-fold triumph is also a big topic in Austria. And of course it hurts our neighbors. "Swiss demonstration of power at the World Ski Championships", headlines the "Kurier" and writes: "Switzerland's dominance is now also clear in the medal table. Switzerland has overtaken Austria in recent years and is celebrating the successes that the ÖSV longs for."

"... Swiss celebrate evening after evening with cheese fondue"

But as the saying goes: humor is when you laugh anyway. The Austrians have mastered this perfectly. The "Kurier", for example, tempts the dominant Swiss to play with words. It says: "The competition can only become envious."

And: "The arch-rivals from Austria are also smelling the scent of success. The Swiss Ski-Stübli is also located in the two-storey Home of Snow, the social meeting point of these World Championships. This is where the Swiss celebrate their medals night after night on the first floor. With loud and unheard-of Swiss music. But also with tons of cheese fondue."

Historic winner photo: Swiss ski stars Nef, Monney, Meillard, von Allmen, Rogentin and Rochat (from left) took all the medals in the team competition. Keystone

Neighbors are also wondering what the "cheerful" Swiss will come up with next after their triumph, as the speed team shaved their hair to great media effect after Von Allmen's gold and Monney's bronze. "The only problem is that there are now no more heads that could be shaved and disfigured," writes the Kurier.

The ORF commentator reacted a little more annoyed during the award ceremony when the six Swiss athletes posed for a group selfie with their medals: "Honestly, the best may win, but a little restraint wouldn't hurt either. You're a guest here in Austria." (see video above)

"We will return the favor to the Swiss"

Despite the Swiss dominance, even the beaten Austrians have nothing but praise for the team combination. All the media, the official 12,900 fans in Saalbach and the racers are raving about the new format. "The excitement was brutal and the fans certainly had a lot of fun watching," says slalom racer Gstrein. His partner, speed specialist Hemetsberger, says: "I think the competition was really good, super exciting, watching was even worse than riding, my stomach tensed up more and more from racer to racer."

However, the six Swiss athletes on the podium really bothered Hemetsberger. "We'll get our revenge on the Swiss at some point," he trumpets. The Hemetsberger/Gstrein duo finished the premiere in 5th place - as the best and only Austrians in the rankings.

Marco Schwarz, who was eliminated in the slalom, is also out for revenge: "We can't leave it like this, maybe I'll even persuade Kriechmayr to start in Crans Montana, then we'll turn the tables in front of their home fans and strike back in Switzerland."