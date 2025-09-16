Austria's women's head coach Roland Assinger once again has to listen to harsh criticism from Stephanie Venier (right) - here at the 2025 World Championships with Mirjam Puchner. Keystone

Austrian former ski racer Stephanie Venier talks at length in an interview about her break with former coach Roland Assinger. The super-G world champion doesn't mince her words.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the summer, super-G world champion Stephanie Venier announced her retirement.

The Austrian criticized the tone and personal interventions of former head coach Roland Assinger, saying that trust had been lost for good.

In her private life, the 31-year-old is on a high: she recently got married and is expecting her first child in January. Show more

It is her first major interview after her surprising retirement in the summer - in the Ö3 format "Frühstück bei mir", Stephanie Venier speaks more openly than ever before. The super-G world champion from Saalbach not only provides insights into her personal happiness, but also describes her difficult relationship with Austria's women's head coach Roland Assinger.

In August, Assinger said after a conversation that the misunderstandings had been "clarified" and that they had parted "on good terms". Venier doesn't quite see it that way: "The one-off conversation doesn't mean the matter is over. It doesn't happen overnight, there were simply too many things that happened. I expect Asso to make a concrete statement about what I said."

A few months before her resignation in the summer, Venier publicly attacked the head coach and said that Assinger had taken away her enjoyment of the sport. Now, the 31-year-old has specified that Assinger's tone was "not always the best": "Criticism can also be constructive and appreciative, and not all 'bad' and 'stupid'."

Golf ban was the straw that broke the camel's back

Venier also describes how Assinger interfered in her private life. The coach called her and asked her not to take up golf because playing golf makes you slow. "You have that in your head all the time: I actually enjoy playing golf, but the head coach says you can't do it anymore."

In the end, Assinger was also a reason for her retirement. "I'd be lying if I said that the Asso didn't play a part at all. It would no longer have been conceivable for me to work with him. The trust was lost."

Married and happy with their baby: Stephanie Venier and Austrian ski racer Christian Walder. Keystone

The former speed specialist also talks about a fundamental imbalance in the Austrian Ski Association: "The men can express their opinions and work is being done on this. When we women have voiced criticism, we've just been told: 'Ski smart, then it'll be fine'. We were often misunderstood - and that's sad."

Fairytale wedding and baby happiness

Away from the conflicts, Venier's life could hardly be more beautiful: On September 3, she said "I do" to Austrian ski racer Christian Walder. "It was like a fairytale, a princess's dream." Walder had asked her to marry him in the hot tub in January.

And in her private life, too, everything went in quick succession: Venier is expecting her first child, who is due to be born in January. "We started planning our family right after I retired in April - and it worked straight away," she reports. However, the Tyrolean has ruled out a comeback to the ski circuit: "I'm not at all off skiing. I couldn't be happier."