Marco Odermatt and Stefan Rogentin stand together on the downhill podium in Kvitfjell. KEYSTONE

For once, there is no Swiss on the top step of the podium in Kvitfjell, but there are four behind winner Dominik Paris. Marco Odermatt secured second place, which could be decisive for the bullet fight in the downhill.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt was surprised after his downhill in Kvitfjell that his time was green at the finish.

In the SRF interview, the high-flyer of recent years says that, like many other skiers, he didn't succeed in the middle section.

Because he finished ahead of team-mate Franjo von Allmen, the battle for the discipline classification is almost decided. Show more

There was much to suggest that there would be another Swiss festival in Norway. In the end, only Dominik Paris Odermatt and Co. stood in front of the sun. The man from Nidwalden provided the interim Swiss one-two-three lead and was surprised after his run.

"I failed the section into the flat. But you could see that not many have managed it. I couldn't carry much speed and knew that I had to go full throttle from then on. But the fact that I finished in green here in Kvitfjell after this run is certainly surprising," says Odermatt at the finish in the SRF interview.

The man from Nidwalden went full throttle not only in the gliding sections, but also in the bends. However, even the best technician in the world at the moment would not have been able to ski any other radii: "You couldn't ski much tighter, it's really slippery. But the corners that I can drive tighter or more consistently as a technician, I drove like that. Otherwise, I just tried to let the ski go."

"Most people were betting on Franjo here"

Looking at the discipline ranking, Odermatt should be satisfied with the result. When asked about the fact that Odermatt finished ahead of his last rival for the small crystal globe, Franjo von Allmen, in Kvitfjell, he says with a smile: "Most people were betting on Franjo here. But I knew that I had made a big step on these descents, in these conditions, on this terrain. I knew then that I wouldn't leave it to him so easily."

He won't let von Allmen have the small crystal globe in the downhill either. With two races to go, Odermatt's lead over his team-mate is 103 points. The man from Nidwalden could make everything clear as early as Saturday in the second downhill in Kvitfjell. He would receive his second downhill globe in a row at the season finale in Sun Valley.

Videos from the department