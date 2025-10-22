  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Shock for Italian ski star Bassino crashes in training and fears for Olympic participation

SDA

22.10.2025 - 18:45

Marta Bassino is facing a long break.
Marta Bassino is facing a long break.
Keystone

The Italian Marta Bassino has injured herself in a training crash just before the start of the World Cup season and is in danger of not being able to take part in the Olympic Games in her home country.

Keystone-SDA

22.10.2025, 18:45

22.10.2025, 19:09

According to Italy's winter sports federation FISI, the 29-year-old suffered a fracture of the tibial plateau in her left knee in a fall on a relatively flat section of the piste in Val Senales in South Tyrol on Wednesday. The federation did not provide any further details about how long he would be out of action. According to the press release, further examinations are currently being carried out in Merano. A decision on how to proceed will then be made in consultation with the athlete.

Bassino is a two-time world champion and the giant slalom discipline winner of the 2020/21 season. The seven-time World Cup winner was due to compete in the giant slalom in Sölden on Saturday, but is now facing a forced break of at least several weeks.

It is the next setback for the Italian ski team after the serious injury to overall World Cup winner Federica Brignone, who is working on a comeback in time for the Winter Games.

You might also be interested in this

More from the department

Ski stars of tomorrow. Lenz Hächler - the daredevil who is not afraid to take risks

Ski stars of tomorrowLenz Hächler - the daredevil who is not afraid to take risks

"It's a shame it has to end like this"What Shiffrin says about Gut-Behrami's retirement

Gisin on the death of Franzoso.

Gisin on the death of Franzoso"Does it always have to be harder and faster?"