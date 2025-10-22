Marta Bassino is facing a long break. Keystone

The Italian Marta Bassino has injured herself in a training crash just before the start of the World Cup season and is in danger of not being able to take part in the Olympic Games in her home country.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to Italy's winter sports federation FISI, the 29-year-old suffered a fracture of the tibial plateau in her left knee in a fall on a relatively flat section of the piste in Val Senales in South Tyrol on Wednesday. The federation did not provide any further details about how long he would be out of action. According to the press release, further examinations are currently being carried out in Merano. A decision on how to proceed will then be made in consultation with the athlete.

Bassino is a two-time world champion and the giant slalom discipline winner of the 2020/21 season. The seven-time World Cup winner was due to compete in the giant slalom in Sölden on Saturday, but is now facing a forced break of at least several weeks.

It is the next setback for the Italian ski team after the serious injury to overall World Cup winner Federica Brignone, who is working on a comeback in time for the Winter Games.

