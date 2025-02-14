As soon as skier Filip Zubcic is at the start, the cameras also capture his sister Tamara in the finish area. SRF expert Marc Berthod can't help but make a joke.

Sandro Zappella

Filip Zubic is the silver medal winner at the 2021 World Championships in Cortina, and the Croatian has also won three World Cup giant slaloms. But whenever Zubcic is at the start, the cameras are not just focused on him. The reason for this is his sister Tamara. She is part of the Croatian support team.

According to the TV producers, the 30-year-old is an eye-catcher. Because the blonde is caught on TV cameras more often than average. This is not only noticed by regular viewers at home, but also by the commentary duo Stefan Hofmänner and Marc Berthod on SRF.

As Filip Zubcic stands in the starting gate of the World Championship giant slalom with number 4, his sister is once again shown. "Sister of Filip Zubcic, Tamara Zubcic" is written in large letters. When Filip is on the piste, SRF expert Berthod can't help but comment: "At some point, they'll write 'brother of' when he's skiing." Commentator Hofmänner has to laugh and Berthod gives context: "She has a good presence", Hofmänner adds: "His sister has a very good presence, he himself would like to have a good presence in the rankings after this first run."

However, the Croatian failed his first run. With a deficit of 1.13 seconds, a medal is a long way off. Only one thing is certain: Sister Tamara will once again have her TV presence in the second run before his start.

