Five months after the death of young hopeful Matilde Lorenzi, Italy is once again mourning the loss of a talented skier. Marco Degli Uomini died after a serious fall. He was only 18 years old.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Italian skiing is mourning the death of Marco Degli Uomini.

The talented 18-year-old skier died after a training crash on Monte Zoncolan.

Before his death, Degli Uomini wrote a text message to his mother: "Mum, I've fallen, I think I've broken my legs. Don't worry about it." Show more

Great sadness for Marco Degli Uomini. The 18-year-old junior skier died at the weekend after a training crash on Monte Zoncolan. The talented skier fell after a 40-meter jump and landed in the safety nets. Degli Uomini suffered several broken bones.

According to Italian media, his condition was initially stable. According to the newspaper "La Repubblica ", Degli Uomini was able to text his mother: "Mom, I fell, I think I broke my legs. Don't worry about it." But then his condition quickly deteriorated. At the hospital in Udine, the 18-year-old's life could no longer be saved.

The regional committee of the Italian Ski Federation suspended all activities until the funeral. "We are shocked," says Maurizio Dunnhofer, President of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Regional Association. "The regional and national ski world is close to the family and the Monte Dauda Ski Club at this difficult time."

"You will always be with us"

Degli Uomini's club, the Monte Dauda Ski Club, posted a photo of the 18-year-old on Instagram and wrote: "This is how we want to remember you, Marco. With the joy of skiing, the sport that so tragically took you from us all. Thank you for your big heart. Thank you for your sincerity. Thank you for your loyalty and fairness. You will always be with us."

It is the second tragic death in the Italian youth team in just a few months. It was only in October 2024 that 19-year-old Matilde Lorenzi died in an accident.