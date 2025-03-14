Switzerland dominates the ski circus almost at will. In the World Cup and also at the World Championships, the Swiss-Ski racers can hardly stop celebrating. Bernhard Russi knows why.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss-Ski riders have dominated the ski circus for several years now.

Bernhard Russi warns that you shouldn't think it will always stay that way.

The former ski star explains why Switzerland is currently so successful: "It seems as if we are a unit." Show more

Bernhard Russi, is Swiss skiing at an all-time high?

Bernhard Russi: Based on the results, you'd almost have to say that. It's already unique. All-time high is perhaps a bit too much to say. But we also have to look back to the 87s with Zurbriggen and company. That was also a huge armada. Not only for the men, but also for the women. You always have to be careful when you talk about all-time highs, it always depends very much on how strong your opponents are at the time. And it does seem as if Austria is in a bit of a crisis at the moment - let's say in the last two years. But you shouldn't think that it will always stay that way.

Has Austria done something specifically wrong that they are now in a crisis?

Not wrong, but it's often the case that when you have high-flyers like Marcel Hirscher, for example, it blocks the way a little for the younger racers, that's automatic. I don't know where exactly the problem lies, but I think it's not so much a problem for the Austrians, but rather the fact that they're doing a great job in Switzerland.

What has Swiss-Ski done to set itself apart from the competition?

Under the leadership of Urs Lehmann - who simply brings everything to the table, both in terms of sport and business - Swiss-Ski has managed to form this team and organize everything properly. In addition, the regions have formed a unit. We used to have the Valais, the Bernese Oberland, the Grisons and Central Switzerland. They weren't always of the same opinion and didn't have the same technology. But today it seems as if we are a unit. If we look at Austria again, that could be a bit of a problem there. You have the Tyroleans and Carinthians and so on. I think they are a bit more differentiated.

Switzerland is also known for the good atmosphere in the team ...

... and who creates the team atmosphere? You have to compliment Marco Odermatt. He has managed to build this team around him. Not only to make the team stronger, but also to make himself stronger. He is a grounded person, someone who wants to be out and about naturally. He needs this buddy-like attitude, he can use it himself and at the same time he has built a strong team around him.

But he also manages to keep this relaxed attitude. He can also let himself go when celebrating.

I think that's crucial. Top-class sport is so tough, especially when you're in the speed sector. Then every day there is a gradient between incredible feelings of happiness, but also a certain respect, not to say fear. The risk of injury is of course extremely high, so you need a moment in between to take a deep breath.

What has been the best moment of the Swiss ski winter for you so far?

The World Championships in general, but for me personally it was the downhill. It was so powerful to witness. That a young madman can win on a downhill that you first thought would be easy and then got more difficult every day. That we could also win a bronze medal. But effectively the coolest moment was when I saw the whole team in the front row at the award ceremony. Whether they were shorn or not is not so important, but how they stood down there as a unit and really showed the team.

More videos from the department