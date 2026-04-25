Kicked out of the Swiss Ski squad Between hope and disappointment - what next for Ramon Zenhäusern?

Ramon Zenhäusern has to decide about his future. Keystone

It has been clear since Friday that Ramon Zenhäusern is no longer a member of the Swiss-Ski squad. Whether this means the end of the 2-meter giant's career is still unclear. But there is also hope for the man from Valais.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss-Ski announced the squad selections for the coming winter on Friday and nominated a total of 104 athletes.

Ramon Zenhäusern was no longer selected. It is not yet clear whether the Valais native will now hang up his ski boots.

However, there is hope for the 33-year-old that he will be able to continue working with Swiss-Ski next winter. Show more

As in the season before last, Ramon Zenhäusern was again unable to meet the performance requirements for a place in the Swiss-Ski association structures this winter. Unlike last year, when those responsible wanted to give the slalom specialist another chance, there is no longer any selection for Zenhäusern.

As 37th in the slalom rankings for the past season, the soon-to-be 34-year-old will lose his squad status and be demoted to the regional association. Whether this will put an end to his thoroughly successful career - Zenhäusern won Olympic silver in Pyeongchang in 2018 and Olympic gold with the Swiss team, as well as winning four slaloms and two parallel races in the World Cup - is still uncertain.

According to the Tagesanzeiger newspaper, the two-meter man would like to continue his career if the financial conditions allow. Bad luck for Zenhäusern: his contract with his main sponsor has expired and he is currently without a main partner. The loss of a place in the squad does not make the search for a sponsor any easier.

Future decision imminent

Talks with the association officials and coaches are scheduled for next week. It is quite possible that a decision will then be made on how to proceed with the Valais native. It is also possible that Zenhäusern will continue to work with Swiss-Ski and benefit financially from this.

"We won't drop him," Alpine boss Hans Flatscher is quoted as saying in the Tagesanzeiger. "Ramon could train with the team in the fall. And if his form is right, he could also compete in his first World Cup races."

Zenhäusern's luck could be that, apart from junior world champion Giuliano Fux, there are hardly any Swiss talents in the slalom. He is still the Swiss number 5 in the slalom and could therefore still start with a number just outside the top 30, at least at the beginning of next winter. So the fans of the "double meter" can continue to hope that Zenhäusern will stay on for at least one more season.

You can find the complete selection lists for the women and men here.