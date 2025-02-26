Ester Ledecka will have to decide between downhill and parallel giant slalom at next year's Olympic Games. Picture: Keystone

At the next Olympic Games, Ester Ledecka will have to choose between downhill as an alpine skier and parallel giant slalom as a snowboarder. A clash of dates prevents the double start.

However, as the downhill and the parallel giant slalom are taking place on the same day at two different venues, this is an impossibility.

Ledecka has therefore asked the organizers to adapt the competition program. However, the FIS and the IOC did not comply with this request. Show more

Ester Ledecka has tried everything to be able to compete three times at the Games next February - as an alpine speed specialist in the downhill and super-G, and as a snowboarder in the parallel giant slalom. She has asked those responsible at the International Ski Federation FIS and the International Olympic Committee to adjust the competition calendar and not to keep the downhill and parallel giant slalom on the same day in the competition calendar.

"I hope they give me a chance," Ledecka said recently. "So that I can deliver this unique show. That's my biggest dream and I really believe that I'm one of the best in the world in both sports. I would love the chance to prove that."

In two different places at the same time

The 29-year-old Czech will not get this chance, no changes will be made to the program. The downhill and parallel giant slalom will take place on Sunday, February 8, at two different venues. The alpine racers will compete for the medals in Cortina d'Ampezzo, the snowboarders in Livigno. Alpine racer Ester Ledecka will be competing in the Super-G. The second speed race will be held four days later.

Seven years ago at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, Ester Ledecka made sporting history. She won Olympic gold in both the super-G and the parallel giant slalom. She repeated her victory on the snowboard four years later at the Games in Beijing.

