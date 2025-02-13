Justin Murisier (right) withdraws from the giant slalom after the combined downhill due to knee problems. Picture: sda

Justin Murisier will not be competing in the World Championship giant slalom on Friday. The 33-year-old from Valais has withdrawn due to knee problems.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the downhill in the team combined, the all-rounder felt pain in his right knee again. For this reason, he has decided to skip the giant slalom, the federation announced.

Murisier has already had a number of knee injuries and operations. Among other things, he missed the entire 2018/19 season due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

This season, Murisier has already missed the giant slalom in Adelboden due to knee problems.

Videos from the department