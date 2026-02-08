Lindsey Vonn came out with fighting words on Saturday. The 41-year-old wants to win the gold medal despite the cruciate ligament rupture she suffered a few days ago - and made this clear in an Instagram post.

"I'll be at the start tomorrow and know that I'm strong. I know that I believe in myself. I know the odds are against me because of my age, my missing ACL and my titanium knee - but I also know that I still believe," she wrote. "It's usually when the odds are at their worst that I bring out the best in myself."