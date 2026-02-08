Lindsey Vonn wants to fight for Olympic victory in the downhill even with a torn cruciate ligament. Malorie Blanc, Corinne Suter, Janine Schmitt and Jasmine Flury will be competing for Switzerland. Who will win the medals?
Starting number 1
Malorie Blanc sets a first benchmark time
The winner of the last super-G in Crans-Montana opens the Olympic downhill. The Swiss skier gets through without any visible mistakes, but we will see what the time is actually worth in the next runs.
The start list
The weather is fine
In contrast to the previous days, the weather in Cortina looks much better today. The sun is shining and the slope conditions are also good. Nothing should stand in the way of a fair race.
Vonn with an emotional Instagram post before the race
Lindsey Vonn came out with fighting words on Saturday. The 41-year-old wants to win the gold medal despite the cruciate ligament rupture she suffered a few days ago - and made this clear in an Instagram post.
"I'll be at the start tomorrow and know that I'm strong. I know that I believe in myself. I know the odds are against me because of my age, my missing ACL and my titanium knee - but I also know that I still believe," she wrote. "It's usually when the odds are at their worst that I bring out the best in myself."
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker for the women's Olympic downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo. Switzerland's Malorie Blanc opens the race at 11.30 a.m. - you can follow it live here.