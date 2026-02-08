  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Downhill in the ticker Blanc opens the Olympic downhill - can Vonn win gold despite a torn cruciate ligament?

Jan Arnet

8.2.2026

Lindsey Vonn wants to fight for Olympic victory in the downhill even with a torn cruciate ligament. Malorie Blanc, Corinne Suter, Janine Schmitt and Jasmine Flury will be competing for Switzerland. Who will win the medals?

08.02.2026, 11:00

08.02.2026, 11:31

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • Starting number 1

    Malorie Blanc sets a first benchmark time

    The winner of the last super-G in Crans-Montana opens the Olympic downhill. The Swiss skier gets through without any visible mistakes, but we will see what the time is actually worth in the next runs.

  • The start list

    fis-ski.com

  • The weather is fine

    In contrast to the previous days, the weather in Cortina looks much better today. The sun is shining and the slope conditions are also good. Nothing should stand in the way of a fair race.

  • Vonn with an emotional Instagram post before the race

    Lindsey Vonn came out with fighting words on Saturday. The 41-year-old wants to win the gold medal despite the cruciate ligament rupture she suffered a few days ago - and made this clear in an Instagram post.

    "I'll be at the start tomorrow and know that I'm strong. I know that I believe in myself. I know the odds are against me because of my age, my missing ACL and my titanium knee - but I also know that I still believe," she wrote. "It's usually when the odds are at their worst that I bring out the best in myself."

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the live ticker for the women's Olympic downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo. Switzerland's Malorie Blanc opens the race at 11.30 a.m. - you can follow it live here.

    • Show more

Olympic news

Alpine skiing. Franjo von Allmen remains calm in the hustle and bustle

Alpine skiingFranjo von Allmen remains calm in the hustle and bustle

Final training for the Olympic downhill. Vonn announces ambitions - Swiss women far behind

Final training for the Olympic downhillVonn announces ambitions - Swiss women far behind

Odermatt frustrated after 4th place.

Odermatt frustrated after 4th place"It really sucks. I crossed the finish line and thought it was really good"

Alpine skiing. First European Cup victory for Dania Allenbach

Alpine skiingFirst European Cup victory for Dania Allenbach

Alpine skiing. Canceled downhill from Crans-Montana in Val di Fassa

Alpine skiingCanceled downhill from Crans-Montana in Val di Fassa