Atle Lie McGrath wins the slalom globe and shares the emotional moment with childhood friend and rival Lucas Pinheiro Braathen - a scene that goes far beyond the sport.

Sandro Zappella

blue News summarizes for you Atle Lie McGrath wins the discipline classification in the last slalom race of the season after his friend and rival Lucas Pinheiro Braathen drops out.

Despite the sporting duel, the athletes, who have been friends since childhood, share an emotional moment of respect and compassion.

For McGrath, the success is a conciliatory end to an emotional season, marked by the death of his grandfather and an Olympic disappointment. Show more

In the last race of the ski winter, Atle Lie McGrath and Lucas Pinheiro Braathen will go head-to-head for the best slalom skier of the winter. The duel is a particularly emotional one, as the skiers, who are the same age except for two days, have known each other since childhood. They were already rivals in the Norwegian junior teams, but quickly became close friends.

Both made it into the Norwegian World Cup squad via the European Cup and caused a sensation there with podium places and victories. The fact that Braathen decided to resign after a dispute with the Norwegian federation in order to compete for Brazil a season later did nothing to damage their friendship.

The fact that the two competed for the slalom globe on their home mountain in Hafjell, Norway, of all places, makes it all the more extraordinary. Braathen was already able to celebrate on Tuesday when he snatched the giant slalom globe from Marco Odermatt.

A moment of joy and compassion

In the slalom, both athletes showed nerves in the first run and skied somewhat cautiously, finishing over a second behind in 5th and 6th place. McGrath was also unable to shake off his caution in the second run and finished in 4th place. His rival and friend Braathen followed directly behind him.

The Brazilian has to make up points and therefore attacks at full speed. But after just a few gates, the race to catch up comes to an end. Braathen gets caught up and it is clear: McGrath wins the slalom discipline classification.

Braathen quickly straightens up again after his mistake, turns euphorically down the slope and is celebrated by the fans. A short time later, the TV cameras catch Braathen congratulating his buddy McGrath. The two embrace, sharing an emotional moment of joy and compassion. In the last race of the World Cup winter, it is yet another scene that shows how beautiful sport can be.

A conciliatory end for McGrath

For McGrath, winning the globe rounds off an emotional season. During the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Milano/Cortina, the Norwegian's grandfather, who played a major role in his life and also played a decisive role in promoting McGrath's skiing career, passed away.

McGrath then wanted to make his grandfather proud in the Olympic slalom, leading after the first run but then dropping out and giving Loïc Meillard the gold medal. The pictures of the disappointed McGrath, who ran off the piste into the forest in consternation, went around the world.

Now McGrath has a conciliatory end to his strong season after all - which everyone seems to wish him well. Especially his rival and friend Lucas Pinheiro Braathen.