"Hopefully not any faster" Braathen is afraid of Odermatt's bald head

Jan Arnet

12.2.2025

Competitors on the slopes, good buddies off the slopes: Lucas Braathen and Marco Odermatt.
Keystone

The hairstyle madness was followed by a shaved head: Marco Odermatt is now bald. Lucas Pinheiro Braathen reacts humorously to the Swiss athlete's new hairstyle.

12.02.2025, 07:00

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Lucas Pinheiro Braathen has reacted to Marco Odermatt's new hairstyle on Instagram.
  • Maximum aerodynamics are now guaranteed for Odermatt. Braathen writes: "Hopefully this haircut won't make Odermatt even faster."
The technical specialist competing for Brazil shares a photo of Odermatt in his Instagram story, showing the Super-G World Champion with a bald head. Braathen's comment: "I hope this haircut doesn't make Odermatt any faster."

Odi himself presented his new hairstyle for the first time on "Sporttalk" on Servus TV and said: "I still have to get used to it. It will grow back again."

Bald shave after hairstyle-gate. Odermatt is now bald - his girlfriend is less than thrilled

How fast the Swiss will really be with his bald head will be revealed on Friday in the World Championship giant slalom. Odermatt goes into the race as the big favorite, but Braathen is also considered a medal contender.

instagram/pinheiiiroo

Part 1 of the team combined in the ticker. Swiss double lead - Monney and von Allmen pull away in the fog soup

Gut-Behrami criticizes ex-coach.

After Shiffrin's combined basket. Vonn:

Exploit in the combined slalom. Gut-Behrami speaks plainly:

Gold for the USA. Amazing ride in the combined slalom: Holdener and Gut-Behrami win World Championship silver

