"Hopefully not any faster" Braathen is afraid of Odermatt's bald head

Jan Arnet

The technical specialist competing for Brazil shares a photo of Odermatt in his Instagram story, showing the Super-G World Champion with a bald head. Braathen's comment: "I hope this haircut doesn't make Odermatt any faster."

Odi himself presented his new hairstyle for the first time on "Sporttalk" on Servus TV and said: "I still have to get used to it. It will grow back again."

How fast the Swiss will really be with his bald head will be revealed on Friday in the World Championship giant slalom. Odermatt goes into the race as the big favorite, but Braathen is also considered a medal contender.