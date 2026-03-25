"He was invincible" Braathen raves about Odermatt after his triumph

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen wins his second small crystal globe - the first for Brazil and the first in the giant slalom. sda

After Lucas Pinheiro Braathen dethrones giant slalom king Odematt, he pays tribute to his rival with big words. And he gets emotional when he talks about the significance of the triumph.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lucas Pinheiro Braathen wins the giant slalom in Hafjell and secures the discipline classification, helped by Marco Odermatt's retirement.

He is emotional and pays tribute to Odermatt as the best skier in the world and a worthy rival.

Looking back on his successful season, Braathen emphasizes the significance of the triumph and sees it as a symbol that even unusual career paths can lead to success. Show more

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen wins the giant slalom globe. He benefits from Marco Odermatt's retirement in Hafjell, wins the race and thus the discipline classification.

"This is such a special moment, I can't put it into words," the Norwegian-Brazilian dual citizen told SRF after his triumph. "I am so proud."

Much praise for Odermatt

He then launched into a hymn of praise for the dethroned Odermatt: "I have so much respect for Marco. He was invincible in the giant slalom for so many years. He is so strong, he is the best skier in the world. It's an honor that I was able to fight for the globe with him today and win."

The 25-year-old gets emotional with the globe in his hand: "I hope that this globe represents that anything is possible. A Brazilian has a ball in his hand. It shows that anyone can realize a dream."

Home victory in Norway

Braathen can look back on an enormously successful season. He won giant slalom gold at the Olympic Games, and now comes victory in the overall standings. "This globe is the result of this journey. It was hard and sometimes lonely."

He is celebrating a home victory in Hafjell. "It is special. I've raced on this slope so often. Of course, it helps to be able to ski such an important race here," says the new giant slalom king happily.