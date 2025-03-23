  1. Residential Customers
"I admire Lara so much" Brignone bows to the outstanding Gut-Behrami

Tobias Benz

23.3.2025

Lara Gut-Behrami outpaces everyone in Sun Valley and also leaves her last rival for the super-G globe, Federica Brignone, well behind. After the race, the Italian bows to the Swiss racer.

23.03.2025, 20:28

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Lara Gut-Behrami wins the super-G at the World Cup final in Sun Valley with a dominant run and secures her sixth small crystal globe in this discipline.
  • Her last remaining rival, Federica Brignone, was left far behind and paid the Swiss racer great respect at the finish.
  • The winner herself is overjoyed in the SRF interview and emphasizes that the snow conditions suited her.
With bib number ten, Lara Gut-Behrami pulverizes the best time in the super-G at the World Cup final in Sun Valley. The Swiss skier put in an outstanding run, beating Cornelia Hütter into second place by an incredible 1.66 seconds.

The run is so good that four racers later the expected thrills are completely absent. Federica Brignone, the only remaining competitor in the battle for the small crystal globe, is left without a chance - in the end she is a whole 1.33 seconds down on Gut-Behrami.

"I couldn't do it. It was impossible to beat Lara today," says the Italian in amazement in an interview with SRF and immediately lauds Gut-Behrami: "My worst result was a 5th place, but Lara had a great season. She is incredible and I admire her so much."

Outclassing the competition. Gut-Behrami sets historic record in Super-G with gala performance

"Luckily it only takes one run in the super-G"

The TV images clearly show how much winning the record-breaking 6th crystal globe in the Super-G means to the skier from Ticino. Still a little tense before Brignone's run, Gut-Behrami is beaming all over her face after the Italian's finish. She clenched her fist several times, and the smile remained on her face until the end of the race.

"It's unbelievable. I'm just so proud at the end. It's indescribable. I was aware that I would have to ski my best to have a chance," she says happily in an interview with SRF.

However, she didn't have the feeling that she was skiing at the very last risk. The reason: North American snow. "It felt rather safe. This surface can take so much. It was exactly the conditions I like. I don't know if I could show this run again, but luckily it only takes one run in the super-G."

