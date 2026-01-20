Almost 300 days after her serious crash, Federica Brignone returns to the World Cup and amazes the competition and herself with 6th place. Her interview after the race gets under your skin.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federica Brignone is back in the World Cup! After almost 300 days, the Italian celebrates her comeback at the giant slalom in Kronplatz and impresses with 6th place.

She is overcome with emotion in the finish area and bursts into tears during a TV interview.

Brignone emphasizes: "I know what I've done to be here today and what I've been through in these nine months." Show more

Almost 300 days after her serious crash at the Italian Championships and a double fracture of the tibia and fibula, Federica Brignone is back in the World Cup. And how! At the giant slalom in Plan de Corones, the Italian skier is back with the world's best straight away, finishing in a strong sixth place and surprising not only her competitors but also herself. After all, Brignone only got back on skis for the first time at the end of November and has only had 13 proper training days since then.

No wonder the Italian gets emotional in the finish area. Asked in a TV interview about the challenging comeback day, Brignone says: "Yes, it wasn't easy." Then she can no longer hold back her tears.

Brignone finds more words in the SRF interview. "It was hard, emotionally it was very difficult. Normally when you go to the start, you know roughly where you stand. Today, however, everything was new, it was a test," explains the 35-year-old, adding: "It wasn't easy to maintain the tension for so many hours because everyone was waiting for me."

This makes the exceptional athlete all the happier about how well her comeback went. "I'm very proud of my day today. It was better than expected. And with all the veinalin in my body, I felt less pain than usual," says Brignone, who emphasizes: "I know what I've done to be here today and what I've been through in these nine months. To be here today is fantastic."

