After a double leg fracture and torn cruciate ligament, Federica Brignone is not giving up: the 35-year-old Italian is working on her comeback with iron discipline - despite an uncertain prognosis.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a serious leg and knee injury, Federica Brignone is working on a comeback to avoid ending her career with an accident.

The 2026 Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina serve as great motivation for her, even if her recovery is slow and uncertain.

Despite the pain and uncertain outcome, she wants to fight and emphasizes that she has loved her career and has no regrets - not even her participation in the national championships. Show more

Federica Brignone won the World Championship title in the giant slalom last season and the overall World Cup for the second time (ahead of Lara Gut-Behrami). At the Italian Championships at the beginning of April, the Italian suffered a double fracture of her tibia and fibula as well as a torn cruciate ligament.

"I'm fine," says the 35-year-old in an interview with blue Sport. Mentally, she has always been in good shape. Rehab is tough, but she is making progress every day. "I was lucky enough to be able to do at least a little sport, even if it's not the sport I would like to do."

The accident came just three days after the end of an exceptional season - a rollercoaster ride of emotions. "Actually, so many people around me were shocked from the start that I never had time to be shocked myself. I tried to be as strong as possible to reassure the people next to me, my family and everyone who loves me," explains Brignone. She doesn't know whether all of this will come up later. The injury happened, she says, and that can't be changed.

The picture with the damaged leg made it difficult for neutral observers to believe in a comeback. And yet Brignone dreams of a return this winter. "I'm working really, really hard for it. Many hours, very many, even at home. From day one, I've tried everything to be treated as well as possible, to get back to the life I love. Because the life that I love and that I am also means being an athlete," she says.

It is also a challenge that she wants to take on. "The dream of returning this winter is there. I know that it's something very, very, very difficult and almost impossible. But I'm trying to make the impossible possible," says the Milanese athlete with a fighting spirit.

Olympics as motivation

"I know that my leg is pretty banged up. It's not something that heals easily - sometimes not even in a year. I know that to get back on my skis I have to be physically fit, pain-free - and at the moment that's not the case at all. A little more mobility would be good, my knee still won't bend. I still have a long way to go before I can even put on skis again," says Brignone.

As soon as she can get back on skis, we will see what is possible. "To really try to ski the way you need to ski to be in the Olympics, to just race in the World Cup or not."

According to her doctors, it won't be possible without pain. She accepts that. Also because the 2026 Olympic Games in Cortina and Milan give her motivation, even if there is still a long way to go.

She doesn't know herself whether she will make it back on the slopes. "I've already got much more out of my career than I could ever have dreamed of," emphasizes Brignone. "So I don't have to do another season. I don't have to take part in the Olympic Games. I have my medals, I have my crystal globes ..."

After a great season, Federica Brignone suffered a serious injury at the Italian Championships. sda

But it is simply a challenge to do everything in her life the way she loves it, says the 35-year-old. One year after the Olympics, the World Championships are coming up in Crans Montana. That makes it even more appealing for her because it is one of her favorite courses and where she has shown some of her best performances, she says.

"I don't need another setback"

With this injury, however, she does not know what will happen next. One thing is clear for Brignone: "I don't need another setback." And yet she wants to keep fighting: "I don't want to end such a wonderful career just like that. I loved what I did so much that I don't want to stop with an injury like this. I want to try and come back."

Does Brignone regret taking part in the Italian championships? Of course she thinks about it. Maybe I regret not having gone ten centimeters closer to the goal. On the other hand, I have always taken part in national championships. "I think it's very important that an athlete who wins in the World Cup also takes part in national championships," she says.

Brignone continues: "I always loved riding with people who were in the World Cup when I was little. It's one of the values and principles I want to represent in life."

"And that's why I would take part in the national championships again. I think it's very important for young people and also for me. So no, I have no regrets."

