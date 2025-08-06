Federica Brignone has to be transported away after her fall in the giant slalom at the Italian championships. Picture: Keystone

After her bad fall, Federica Brignone is working seven hours a day on her comeback during the summer break. But her return to skiing is a long way off. This is putting the Italian's patience to the test.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federica Brignone suffered a serious injury at the end of the last ski season after a fall at the Italian Championships and has been working on her return ever since.

Brignone invests seven hours a day during the summer break and says: "With an injury like that, you can be out of action for a year. I was able to run again after just three months."

Nevertheless, her return to skiing is still a long way off, which is testing the patience of the 37-time World Cup winner. Show more

Federica Brignone suffered a serious injury at the beginning of April. In a fall at the Italian Championships, she suffered a comminuted fracture of the tibial plateau, a fracture of the fibula head and damage to the outer and cruciate ligaments.

Since then, the Italian has been on a rocky road back. A few days ago, she had to undergo an athroscopy to improve the range of motion in her knee. The procedure went according to plan. "I'm fine now," assures Brignone in an interview with "NeveItalia".

"I wasn't able to enjoy the summer"

But there are difficult times behind the 37-time World Cup winner. Brignone has been working seven hours a day in recent months. "With an injury like that, you can be out of action for a year. I was able to run again after just three months," she says.

And yet the 35-year-old makes it clear: "The bottom line is that I only see Federica the athlete through binoculars." The test of patience is wearing on her: "I'm getting tired of not being able to do anything. I haven't been able to enjoy the summer, it's hard."

It remains to be seen when Brignone will return to the World Cup. Brother and coach Davide does not dare to make a prediction. "Nobody can give a date for her return to skiing, not even the physiotherapist," he says about his sister's rehab. "But she's doing her best and I know she'll be back as soon as possible."

