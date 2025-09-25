Federica Brignone is still hoping for the Olympic Games in her own country. Imago

Federica Brignone is facing the biggest challenge of her career: After her injury, the Italian skier wants to push her recovery in order to be at the 2026 Olympic Games in Cortina, but without hiding her fears and insecurities.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federica Brignone is working on recovering from her serious injury and is not ruling out the possibility of taking part in the 2026 Olympic Games in Cortina.

The Italian skier admits the difficulties, but reaffirms her determination: "I'm working my ass off to be there."

Brignone is aware that the full flexion of her knee will never return, but she wants to build up her confidence and muscles so that she can compete again. Show more

The 2026 Olympic Games in Cortina remain a goal that Federica Brignone has in mind, but the Italian knows that this goal cannot be taken for granted.

At the age of 35 and with a career full of successes, the Italian athlete now has to race against time. At the beginning of April, Brignone suffered a comminuted fracture of the tibial plateau, a fracture of the fibula head and damage to the outer and cruciate ligaments in a fall at the Italian Championships.

The recovery time would extend beyond the 2026 Games and the following season: "Some people have taken two years to recover from a similar injury. So I have to cheat time and think from day to day," she said in an interview with Corriere della Sera. However, her determination is unbroken: "I'm working my ass off to be there."

The path to rehabilitation is complex and also leaves her with fears for the future: "On the one hand, I can hardly wait, but on the other, I don't want to strap on my skis again and feel unwell," admits Brignone.

Brignone accepts the possibility that she will not make it back to the Olympics, but is not talking about saying goodbye: "Am I ready to accept the idea that I won't make it? After what has happened, yes. Could I consider retiring in that case? The way I am, I don't know if I would go. I would probably say: 'OK, I can't make it this year, but I'll try again'."

"I will have to build up the muscles again"

At the moment, all energy is focused on the injured leg. The body urgently needs to be rebuilt and get used to the basic movements: The most urgent thing is to educate the body again, for example to run: "That's a lot after what happened. How do I deal with the pain that I still feel? By putting up with it, by not worrying about it. So I have to rebuild my muscles and I'm working like an animal on this front: my body mustn't feel sick."

The skier makes no secret of the severity of the injury: "I know that I'll never be able to fully bend my knee again, I've set myself up with a problem for life. But I want to get back to skiing and trust my body. But I need patience: returning to skiing will also be a rehabilitation process."

For Brignone, the road to the home Olympics is still paved with many unknowns. But her determination shows that she will rise to the challenge.

