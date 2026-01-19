Crashed heavily at the Italian Championships: Federica Brignone. (archive picture) Elvis Piazzi/AP/dpa

After a horror crash and a month-long break, Italy's ski star Federica Brignone is fighting for the Olympics. Now the two-time overall World Cup winner is giving her fans high hopes.

DPA dpa

Italy's ski star Federica Brignone has announced a World Cup comeback after a long injury break and is raising hopes of competing in the Olympics around two and a half weeks before the Winter Games in her own country. The 35-year-old is planning to compete in the giant slalom on Tuesday (10.30/13.30 hrs) at Kronplatz, as the two-time overall World Cup winner announced.

It's good to start on a slope that she knows well. "I've missed the World Cup so much. It's a test for my body and my mind to see if I can race," said the 37-time World Cup winner and 2025 Giant Slalom World Champion. Brignone was back on skis for the first time at the end of November and has had 13 proper training days since then.

Brignone: Would also like to ski super-G and downhill

After her comeback at Kronplatz, Brignone wants to decide whether she will also compete in speed events before the Olympic Games. "I would also like to race super-G and downhill at the Olympics - but it depends on my leg," said the Italian, who won silver in the super-G at last year's World Championships in addition to the giant slalom title. The women's races at the Olympic Games are scheduled for February 8 in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Horror diagnosis after crash in Val di Fassa

What had happened? Brignone had seriously injured her knee after her World Championship successes in the comparatively insignificant Italian Championships. In her crash in Val di Fassa, she suffered multiple fractures of the tibial plateau and the head of the fibula as well as a torn cruciate ligament - a horror diagnosis.

She still feels pain due to the injuries. "Some days are hard. Skiing is worse than in normal life, but it's still okay. But the biggest goal is the Olympics," Brignone clarified.